U.S. Vice President JD Vance attends with his wife Usha, left, a Good Friday service inside St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, April 18, 2025. (Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP.)

ROME – During United States Vice President JD Vance’s first official state visit to the Vatican, he and top officials discussed a variety of issues of bilateral interest, including the hot-button topic of migration, global conflicts, and political tensions.

Vance arrived in Italy Friday, April 18, meeting that same day with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and attending a Good Friday Passion service with his family in St. Peter’s Basilica.

In an official April 19 statement, the Vatican said that earlier that morning Vance, a Catholic convert, was welcomed to the Holy See by the Secretary of State, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Secretary for Relations with States, British Archbishop Paul Gallagher.

“During the cordial talks, satisfaction was expressed for the good existing bilateral relations between the Holy See and the United States of America, and the common commitment to protect the right to freedom of religion and conscience was reiterated,” the Vatican’s statement said.

The conversation included “an exchange of opinions on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners.”

“Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed,” the statement said, but did not provide details about what these issues were.

Hope was also expressed for “serene collaboration” between the government and the Catholic Church in the U.S., “whose valuable service to the most vulnerable people was acknowledged.”

Vance’s visit to Italy and the Vatican takes place amid global market uncertainty as a result of U.S. President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs and subsequent trade war, as well as growing anti-European sentiment within the Trump administration.

The issue of migration has been a particularly sensitive one for the Vatican and the U.S., with Pope Francis prior to his hospitalization in February sending a scathingly critical letter to the U.S. bishops criticizing the Trump administration’s mass deportation plans.

That letter included a direct rebuke of remarks Vance had made indicating that the Christian concept of love of neighbor begins at home, with the pope arguing that it applies to everyone, “without exception.”

Saturday’s meeting also takes place as the U.S. attempts to mediate a ceasefire in Ukraine, after an explosive meeting between Trump, Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House earlier this year.

In addition to other mediation attempts, the Vatican is also attempting to aid in negotiations in Ukraine, specifically on humanitarian issues, prisoner exchanges, and the return of Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia.

The Vatican is also currently seeking the U.S. administration’s help in recovering funds lost in an international financial scandal involving a now-suppressed Catholic group with a presence in Peru, the Vatican, and the United States.

No mention was made in the Vatican’s statement about whether Vance also met with, or was at least received by Pope Francis, who is recovering from a 38-day hospitalization for double pneumonia.

Francis earlier this month had a private meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla of England, despite the postponement of their official state visit due to the pontiff’s ongoing recovery, and he has made regular surprise appearances and public outings over the past 10 days.

It is unclear if Vance met with the pope, or if a meeting will take place ahead of his scheduled departure Sunday.

Follow Elise Ann Allen on X: @eliseannallen