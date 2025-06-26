Pope Leo blesses representatives of the Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Oriental Churches (ROACO) on June 26, 2025 (Credit: Vatican Media.)

Listen

Violence raging for Christians in the East “seems to be raging … with a diabolical intensity previously unknown,” according to Pope Leo XIV.

The pontiff said it was “truly distressing” to see the principle of “might makes right” prevailing in so many of today’s situations, “all for the sake of legitimizing the pursuit of self-interest.”

He was speaking in the Vatican on Wednesday with members of the Aid Agencies for the Oriental Churches (ROACO),

ROACO Is a Vatican committee which unites funding agencies from various countries around the world for the sake of providing assistance in different areas of life including building churches, creating scholarships, establishing houses of study and formation, and founding social and health care facilities.

“I thank you because, together with all your benefactors, you are sowing seeds of hope in the lands of the Christian East, which today, as never before, are devastated by wars, plundered by special interests, and covered by a cloud of hatred that renders the air unbreathable and toxic,” Leo said.

“You provide a breath of oxygen to the Eastern Churches, so worn down by the conflicts in course. For many people, poor in means but rich in faith, you are a light that shines amid the dark shadows of hatred. I ask you with all my heart to continue to do everything possible to help these Churches, so precious and so greatly afflicted,” he added.

The pope said the history of the Eastern Catholic Churches “has often been marked by suffering and violence.”

“Sadly, there have also been instances of oppression and misunderstanding within the Catholic community itself, which at times failed to acknowledge and appreciate the value of traditions other than those of the West. Yet today, violent conflict seems to be raging in the Christian East with a diabolical intensity previously unknown,” Leo said.

The pope mentioned the violence in the Holy Land and Ukraine, which he said is “ravaged by the spread of war.”

“All of us, by virtue of our humanity, are called upon to examine the causes of these conflicts, to identify those that are real and to attempt to resolve them,” he said, specifically condemning the spread of “fake news” and its effect on “emotional manipulation.”

Leo said the Christian East is today “devastated by wars, plundered by special interests, and covered by a cloud of hatred that renders the air unbreathable and toxic.”

He praised ROACO for providing “a breath of oxygen to the Eastern Churches, so worn down by the conflicts in course.”

“For many people, poor in means but rich in faith, you are a light that shines amid the dark shadows of hatred. I ask you with all my heart to continue to do everything possible to help these Churches, so precious and so greatly afflicted,” the pope said.

Leo also said it is troubling to see that the forces of international law and humanitarian law seem no longer to be binding, “replaced by the alleged right to coerce others.”

“This is unworthy of our humanity, shameful for all mankind and for the leaders of nations,” he said.

“I ask myself,” the pope said, “as Christians, in addition to feeling outraged, speaking out and rolling up our sleeves as peacemakers and promoters of dialogue, what else can we do?”

He said first and foremost, prayer is needed.

“It is up to us to make every tragic news story, every newsreel that we see, a cry of intercession before God. And then to offer help, just as you do and as many others can do through you,” Leo said.

Follow Charles Collins on X: @CharlesinRome