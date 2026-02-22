Listen

Pope Leo XIV appealed for an immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine on Sunday and called on people worldwide to pray for “the embattled people of Ukraine.”

The pope made his appeals in remarks to pilgrims and tourists gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the Angelus prayer on Sunday, two days before the fourth anniversary of the beginning of the illegal Russian invasion of its neighbor and mere hours after an overnight Russian missile-and-drone attack targeting energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian military and local officials on Sunday reported at least one person killed, while Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said residential buildings were also hit in the attacks, which struck in the capital, Kyiv, and the surrounding area, as well as the Black Sea port of Odesa and several other regions.

A statement from Zelenskyy on social media Sunday morning said Russia also targeted railway and municipal water supply infrastructure among other logistical targets.

“Four years have passed since the beginning of the war against Ukraine,” Pope Leo said on Sunday, adding that his “heartfelt thoughts remain focused on the tragic situation unfolding before the eyes of the whole world.”

“So many victims,” Leo said, “so many lives and families shattered, such immense destruction, such unspeakable suffering!”

“Every war is truly a wound inflicted upon the entire human family,” the pontiff said, “it leaves in its wake death, devastation and a trail of pain that marks generations.”

“Peace,” Leo said, “cannot be postponed.”

“It is an urgent necessity that must find a home in our hearts and be translated into responsible decisions,” Leo said, renewing his appeal to “let the weapons fall silent, let the bombings cease, let an immediate ceasefire be reached, and let dialogue be strengthened to pave the way toward peace.”

“I invite everyone to join in prayer for the embattled people of Ukraine,” Leo said, “and for all those who suffer due to this war and every conflict in the world, that the long-awaited gift of peace may shine upon our days.”

The statement from Zelenskyy Sunday morning also said a church was damaged by a Russian strike.

Also on Sunday, there were multiple explosions in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, which authorities including Zelenskyy have called a “terrorist attack.”

The Reuters news agency cited Ukrainian prosecutors as saying a 23-year-old policewoman was killed and some two-dozen people were injured in the incident, which also damaged a patrol car and a civilian vehicle.

The attacks in Lviv came as police responded to a report of a break-in at a store. The first blast occurred after police arrived, prosecutors said, with another blast following after a second detachment of responders reached the scene.

Reuters also cited Ukrainian national police as saying preliminary investigations indicate homemade explosive devices planted in garbage bins were used in the attacks.

“Several individuals have been detained,” in connection with the Lviv attack, Zelenskyy said in his statement on Sunday. “All facts will be established within the necessary procedural framework,” he also said.

Zelenskyy also said he ordered a force increase to protect the airspace over the northeastern Sumy region, where Russian drone attacks on Saturday destroyed an ambulance transporting injured civilians.

Sumy’s governor told news outlets two brothers injured in a drone attack were being transported to hospital, when another strike hit the ambulance in which the brothers were being conveyed.

“On the way to the hospital, the Russians deliberately attacked the emergency vehicle with a strike drone,” the Kyiv Independent reported Sumy’s governor as reporting via the Telegram secure messaging service.

The second Russian strike killed the two siblings, the governor said, one of whom was a minor.

The governor also said a married couple was also killed in Russian strikes.