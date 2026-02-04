People take shelter in a metro station, being used as a bomb shelter, during a Russian drones attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Credit: Alex Babenko/AP.)

Speaking during his General Audience on Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV urged people to pray for the people in Ukraine, “who are being severely tested by the consequences of the bombings which have resumed, also striking energy infrastructure.”

Envoys from Russia and Ukraine were scheduled to meet in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4 for another round of U.S.-brokered talks on ending the almost four-year war.

The delegations from Moscow and Kyiv are expected to be joined in the United Arab Emirates by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who also attended last month’s meeting, officials said.

Last month’s talks in the Emirati capital, part of a U.S. push to end the fighting, yielded some progress but no breakthrough on key issues, officials said.

The latest talks are held amid Ukrainian outrage over major Russian attacks on its energy system, which have occurred each winter since Russia launched its all-out invasion of its neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022.

A huge Russian bombardment overnight from Monday to Tuesday included hundreds of drones and a record 32 ballistic missiles, wounding at least 10 people. This came despite Ukraine’s understanding that Russian President Vladimir Putin had told Trump he would temporarily halt strikes on Ukraine’s power grid.

Speaking in the Vatican, Pope Leo expressed his gratitude “for the solidarity initiatives promoted by Catholic dioceses in Poland and other countries, which are working to help the people endure this time of extreme cold.”

The pope also noted that Thursda marks the expiration of the New START Treaty signed in 2010 by the Presidents of the United States and the Russian Federation, which he said represented a significant step in containing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

“In renewing my encouragement for every constructive effort in favor of disarmament and mutual trust, I urgently call for this instrument not to be abandoned without seeking to ensure its concrete and effective follow-up,” Pope Leo said.

“The current situation requires that everything possible be done to avert a new arms race that would further threaten peace among nations. It is more urgent than ever to substitute the logic of fear and distrust with a shared ethos capable of guiding choices towards the common good and to make peace a treasure to be cherished by all,” the pontiff added.

Meanwhile, Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schönborn has called for more help for the people of Ukraine.

Schönborn spoke of a “war of annihilation” by Putin against the Ukrainian civilian population, according to Katholische Kirche Österreich.

“Now our help is needed even more urgently than ever before,” the cardinal said.

This article uses material from the Associated Press.