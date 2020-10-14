Kenyan church leaders pray for pandemic, unity, end to corruption

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan church leaders, hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Nairobi’s State House, gathered to offer prayers for their country.

Four Catholic bishops were among the church leaders, whose prayers focused on recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, corruption and national unity. The Oct. 10 state-sponsored service was part of the Oct. 9-11 days of prayer for the nation.

Those representing the Catholic Church included Archbishop Anthony Muheria, currently presiding over the National Interfaith Council on the country’s COVID-19 pandemic campaign.

Kenya has recorded nearly 42,000 COVID-19 cases and fewer than 800 deaths.

“Let us thank God for (coming) this far, while we continue to observe the laid-out health guidance in the battle against the pandemic with high hope that all will be well,” said Muheria as he offered his prayers.

Kenyatta thanked the religious leaders for seeing the need to gather to give thanks to God on many issues facing the country. He urged Kenyans to forgive him for any sin he might have committed against them, while assuring them that he had forgiven any sins against him.

Catholic bishops have been outspoken against the Kenyan government on charges of corruption. Last year, the bishops launched a national campaign titled, “Let Us Break the Chain of Corruption.”

In late August, Kenyatta called for investigations into alleged embezzlement of funds meant to fight the coronavirus.