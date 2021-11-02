LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigerian troops foiled a kidnap attempt on a bishop and his secretaries early Oct. 31.

Brigadier Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, director of army public relations, said Bishop Augustine Ukwuoma of Orlu, his secretary and assistant secretary were safe and unhurt. The diocese had no immediate comment.

Nwachukwu said troops responded to a distress call at about 2:30 a.m. and swiftly moved to the scene, forcing the alleged assailants to flee.

The attempt to kidnap Ukwuoma came 10 months after gunmen kidnapped Auxiliary Bishop Moses Chikwe of Owerri and his driver. They were released three days later.

Owerri and Orlu are in Imo state, which has had various attacks in recent months. On Oct. 9, 10 people were killed in a clash between soldiers and young people. Sixteen houses were destroyed in that incident.

Nwachukwu urged citizens “to report suspicious movement.”