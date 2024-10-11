Father Pierluigi Maccalli, a member of the Society of African Missions, is pictured in a file photo baptizing a child in Bomoanga, Niger. (Credit: Raffaella Russitto/Courtesy Society of African Missions via CNS.)

Listen

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – An Italian priest has celebrated four years of freedom after his 2020 release from captivity in Niger.

Father Pier Luigi Maccalli, a member of the Society of African Missions, was taken from his parish in the southern Niger town of Bomoanga on the night of Sept. 17-18, 2018. He was released in October 2020.

In a letter to Agenzia Fides this week, Maccalli said the incident “renews in me the urgency of the mission.”

The priest has subsequently made a short trip to Niger this September, and said it was to give hope to “a population that is still suffering.”

“I have the calm certainty that my return to Niger, albeit brief, and the words of exchange have given hope to an impoverished, sad and exhausted Church and population,” Maccalli added.

RELATED: Town rejoices as Italian missionary, other hostages freed in Mali

“A father does not abandon his loved ones, especially in uncertain times,” he told Fides.

Maria Lozano, the Director of Communications at Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) International said Lozano’s return to Niger shows his commitment to peace, and is “a testament to courage, forgiveness and peace.”

“Father Pier Luigi Maccalli’s decision to return to Niger, where he was kidnapped and held by terrorists for two years, shows his deep commitment to peace,” she told Crux.

“For someone who lived through such danger and suffering, returning to the same place takes great courage and a strong desire to forgive and bring hope. He went there to meet the people who prayed for him and supported him during his captivity,” Lozano said.

She said she had had the chance to meet Maccalli in person and listen to his testimony, “and I can say he is someone who truly radiates peace.”

“His presence and story reflect his unshakable faith and his determination to heal, not just his own wounds, but also those of others,” Lozano told Crux.

RELATED: Pope meets with missionary priest freed after two-year captivity

“His return sends a powerful message to the world about the strength of faith and religion. Some believe that differences in religion cause wars, but Christians like Father Maccalli show that they are part of the solution, not the problem. His mission to heal communities through dialogue and understanding reminds us that we must never give up. Light is stronger than darkness,” she continued.

She said the priest’s return to Niger is also a direct challenge to terrorists, and proves that even after enduring captivity, the human spirit can still choose peace, love, and forgiveness.

“His return shows that violence and fear cannot stop those who are committed to peace. Hate and revenge only increase suffering, but forgiveness brings healing,” Lozano said.

“In a world filled with violence, Father Maccalli is an example of the courage needed to break the cycle of fear and revenge. His determination to build peace should inspire all of us, especially leaders, to rethink how we handle conflict. It reminds us that peace is not just the absence of war, but the presence of justice, empathy, and dignity for everyone,” she told Crux.

Macalli’s next new mission is in the West African country of Benin that borders Niger to the North.

“The mission now continues for me in Benin, where I prepare young missionaries of the Society of African Missions, who will be sent to the peripheries of the world as a sign of hope and as artisans of peace,” Maccalli says in his message to Fides.

The Italian priest decried what he described as “too many words and images of violence and war,” which he said continue to circulate in the media, destroying homes and relationships.

“Peace is unfortunately still a hostage to violence,” he said.

“What we need is a jolt of humanity based on dialogue and forgiveness. The mission is to humanize relationships. I commit myself to this mission and call upon all men and women of good will who care about peace,” he added.