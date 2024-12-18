Listen

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – An attack on three Catholic missionary priests in Ghana has been condemned by the Church.

Father Robinson Melkis, Father Frank Henry Jacob, and Father Martin George – members of the Capuchin Friars – were attacked on Dec. 11 in the Diocese of Jasikan. They have been actively involved in missionary activities in the country since 2005.

“The three missionary Priests were traveling with officials from the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly including the Municipal Engineer, to Chieso to inspect a plot of land they had cleared using the District Road Improvement Program (DRIP) machinery,” the police said in a statement.

The release states that a group of youths, identified as supporters of the National Democratic Congress party in the Nkwanta South municipality, violently confronted the priests and their companions, accusing them of stealing equipment. This violent encounter resulted in one of the priests suffering permanent hearing damage in one ear.

The priests explained however that they had hired the machinery from the Assembly for the agreed rental fee and had obtained the piece of land from local chiefs. They wanted to construct a Formation House for seminarians.

The police statement notes that throughout the investigation, the priests have been treated as victims and have not been arrested or detained. The attack has received widespread condemnation from both the Church and the political class, who perceive in it a post-election political undertone.

“The Catholic Church in the Diocese of Jasikan and Ghana, in general, takes a serious view of this unwarranted attack on the three innocent priests,” said the diocese in a statement, December 12. The statement, signed by Bishop Gabriel Akwasi Ababio Mante, described the attack as wholly unjustifiable.

“This brutality is unacceptable and deserves condemnation from all people of goodwill, as the priests were on a genuine mission that will be beneficial not only to themselves but to the Nkwanta South Municipality and Ghana at large,” the bishop stated.

“We call on the appropriate authorities to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and security of all citizens, particularly these foreign missionaries,” he added.

He urged the authorities to arrest the attackers “with immediate effect so that justice is served and be seen manifestly to be served,” arguing that bringing justice to the assailants “will serve as a deterrent to undisciplined youth determined to cause confusion by taking advantage of the post-election period.”

“Such irresponsible acts lead to unfortunate incidents such as this current one that could lead to long term unpleasant relationships with adverse international implications if allowed to fester,” Mante said.

Father Dieu-Donné Kofi, Director of Communications of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) said the attack was “barbaric” and “very unfortunate.”

“I find it very unfortunate that some people have become lawless and are committing crimes in the name of political party foot soldiers,” the priest said, and urged the authorities to deal with the attackers in accordance with the laws of the land.

Members of the Ghana National Union of Ghana Catholic Diocesan Priests’ Associations (NUGCDPA) also joined in the flurry of condemnation, saying in a December 13 statement that the attack was both “barbaric and senseless.” They expressed solidarity with the priests and reassured them of their support and prayers “to help bring the perpetrators to justice.”

They urged Catholic youth in the diocese to “remain calm and compliant, trusting that the leadership of the Jasikan Diocese and the police will do a good job to bring this matter to a just conclusion.”

Mante linked that attack to the aftermath of the December 7 election that saw several violent acts committed across the country.

“We take this opportunity to call on successive governments and election winning parties to put effective mechanisms in place to check and bring an end to violence and needless attacks on citizens and legal residence after elections,” the bishop said.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a December 12 statement accepted responsibility for the attack and issued an apology to the priests and the Catholic Church. They expressed deep regret for “the harm, trauma and distress” the attack should have caused the priests.

“Your selfless dedication to serving humanity and spreading the message of love and compassion deserves utmost respect and gratitude,” the statement reads.

The police have reassured the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of a thorough investigation, and promised to bring the perpetrators to justice.