Listen

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – As the International Religious Freedom Summit takes place in Nairobi, Kenya, one priest says “Africa is becoming increasingly fragmented.”

“Africa needs to be reconciled to herself and this involves the question of identity… Are our churches and institutions made in Africa or are they simply patchworks?… It seems that fashioning a people is a very important challenge so that the Church in Africa will be truly a contextual and enculturated Church serving the needs of all God’s people in Africa healed of division and sectionalism,” said Father Stan Chu Ilo, the Coordinating Servant of the Pan-African Catholic Theology and Pastoral Network (PACTPAN).

He pointing to societal division, conflict, and internal church tensions are often left unaddressed, and argues that “fashioning a people for God” is key.

Ilo highlights the need for a genuine sense of connection and love across Africa, reflecting the principle of Ubuntu.

The word “Ubuntu” comes from Bantu languages in Africa and refers to emphasizing authentic individual human being is part of a larger and more significant relational, communal, societal, environmental and spiritual world.

However, the priest notes that despite discussing Ubuntu, challenges like wars, division, clannishness, ethnocentrism, and regional tensions hinder this ideal.

The summit in Nairobi was scheduled to discuss these challenges, and how governments impact on religious freedom and the role of faith communities in restoring peace amid sectarian violence.

There is no shortage of examples across Africa where states have intervened to regulate worship.

In Cameroon, the government recently outlawed dozens of churches for “operating without authorization” and “disturbing public peace.” During a December 10, 2024, press conference, Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, warned unauthorized churches to close, threatening forced shutdowns if they did not comply.

Notably, the last church authorization by the Cameroonian president dates to 1998. Today, only 48 churches are authorized, despite over 1,000 pending applications.

Atanga Nji also accused some churches of receiving money from “doubtful sources” and funding unauthorized activities, suggesting involvement in money laundering and terrorism financing.

Similarly, churches in Algeria have frequently been shuttered. In 2021, several were closed citing alleged building safety concerns and lack of permits.

Kelsey Zorzi, director of the global religious liberty office for Alliance Defending Freedom International, says such reasons are often pretexts for denying citizens their freedom of worship.

“These church closures appear to be part of a larger scheme to interfere with and ultimately drive out religious minority groups. These closures constitute direct violations of the right to religious freedom, which includes the right to worship in community with others,” Kelsey told Crux.

The Religious Freedom Summit for Africa was also scheduled to look at “African Values and Religious Freedom – Advancing Religious Freedom in Africa.”

Organizers say this panel explores “the significant role that African values, rooted in the communal ethic of Ubuntu, which means “I am because we are,” can play as a foundation for advancing religious freedom across the continent.”

Ubuntu emphasizes interconnectedness, mutual respect, and the inherent dignity of every person—values that naturally affirm freedom of religion.

“When national and regional governments apply these principles in governance, education, and legal frameworks, they create environments where religious freedom is respected and protected. Regional governments, in particular, play a critical role in local implementation and in setting precedents that influence broader national and continental trends,” the organizers state.

They highlighted models of cooperation, policy innovation, and community engagement that show how Africa’s heritage can serve as a powerful force in securing religious freedom across diverse contexts.

They say faith leaders can drive change through interfaith networks, youth empowerment, and digital advocacy. Highlighting ethical stewardship, they say religious freedom as a catalyst for sustainable development, peace, and African unity.