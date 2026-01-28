Irene Nabudeba, pregnant, mother of 5, waits for a consultation that used to be free at the Afia Himbi Hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov. 11, 2025. (Credit: Moses Sawasawa/AP.)

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – Amid the socio-political and economic crises facing the Central Africa region, Congolese Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu has championed the theological vision of the Church as the “Family of God.”

The Archbishop of Kinshasa and President of the Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) was speaking at the start of the 13th Plenary Assembly of the Association of Episcopal Conferences of Central Africa (ACERAC) taking place in N’Djamena, Chad.

The sub region is beset by political turmoil, poverty, humanitarian crises, poor governance and climate change.

“We continue to face situations of conflict and insecurity, where violence, armed groups and the fragility of peace processes deeply hurt individuals and communities. Social cohesion is being tested harshly by ethnic tensions, polarization and rising distrust,” Ambongo Besungu said.

“Persistent governance challenges and corruption are undermining human dignity and holistic development, while humanitarian pressures — forced displacement, poverty, youth unemployment and forced migration — weigh heavily on families and societies. Adding to this is ecological stress, where exploiting natural resources often generates new tensions rather than shared prosperity,” the cardinal added.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, over 120 armed groups have for decades been fighting for the control of territory and resources.

The recent resurgence of the M23 movement, backed by neighboring Rwanda, has displaced hundreds of thousands of people. It’s a conflict characterized by extreme violence, including the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and the recruitment of child soldiers.

In the Central African Republic, citizens are still reeling from a brutal civil war that dates back to 2013 when the predominantly Muslim Séléka coalition overthrew the government. This led to the formation of the predominantly Christian and animist anti-Balaka militias. The country is gradually returning to peace, but vast portions of the country are still under the control of rebels.

In Cameroon, a separatist war that has killed upward of 6500 people and displaced over a million is still raging. It dates back to 2016 when lawyers and teachers from Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions took to the streets in protest over what they perceived as the over-bearing influence of French in Anglo-Saxon schools and courts.

The government took a hard line, and the peaceful protests turned violent. A separatist movement developed and has since been fighting for the independence of Cameroon’s Anglophone populations and the formation of a separate nation to be called Ambazonia.

The entire Central Africa sub region is blighted by weak governance, corruption and what experts have frequently referred to as “a resource curse.” That “curse” is much more visible in the DRC where vast mineral resources – oil, diamonds, cobalt, coltan, timber – have become a source of perpetual conflict. Oil wealth in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon has not translated into better living conditions for ordinary people.

In Chad, recurrent droughts, desertification, and the spill-over of conflicts from the Sahel – Nigeria, Sudan, Libya – have left over 6 million people food insecure. The country hosts over half a million refugees, putting immense strain on its already limited resources and weak social services.

Ambongo Besungu said the theme of the 13th General Assembly of the Association of Episcopal Conferences of Central Africa, ACERAC, is quite instructive, and captures the very essence of the challenges facing the sub region.

“Today, as we gather around the theme ‘The Challenges of the Church, God’s Family in Central Africa: 30 Years after the Ecclesia in Africa,’ we are invited to recognize that this vision is not outdated; rather it is more urgent than ever,” he said.

“Thirty years are not only a chronological landmark, but a time of examination of ecclesiastical conscience. They call us to discern with clarity what has borne fruit—especially the view of the Church as the Family of God—and what remains fragile or unfinished,” he continued.

“Above all, they revive the urgency of the mission entrusted to us: to be artisans of reconciliation, justice, peace, and hope, in faithfulness to the Gospel and in dialogue with the concrete realities of our people,” the cardinal said.

He outlined three core pastoral priorities to guide the Church’s mission in Central Africa amid such problems.

The first priority, he said, is the intentional formation of peacebuilders to mediate conflict. The second is the promotion of “synodal pastoral governance,” which involves strengthening processes of listening, transparency, and communal discernment at all levels of the Church, ensuring it truly “walks together as a family.”

The third is a “prophetic social engagement,” requiring the Church to bolster its Justice and Peace Commissions, support victims, and create spaces for civic dialogue.

He explained that the model offers a tangible framework for peace, where belonging ensures no one is excluded.

In comments to Crux, Bishop George Nkuo of Kumbo in Cameroon’s troubled North West region said it’s a question of “implanting the Gospel in the hearts of men.”

“We must translate the gospel into action, ensuring it creates real, positive change for individuals, families, and entire communities. Our approach is implanting the gospel in a way that is truly inculturated that it speaks directly to our people. This allows the light of the Gospel to cut through the cultural noise and disturbance, offering a relevant and powerful message of hope,” Nkuo said.