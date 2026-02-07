Uganda opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, famously known as Bobi Wine of the National Unity Platform (NUP), casts his vote during the presidential election at a polling station, in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. (Credit: Brian Inganga/AP.)

Catholic theologians from the Pan African Catholic Theology and Pastoral Network (PACTPAN) have complained about the shrinking democratic space in Uganda following a recent crackdown on protesters, which included the arrest of a Catholic priest, Father Deusdedit Ssekabira.

The priest from the Diocese of Masaka disappeared on December 3, reportedly abducted by security personnel in an unregistered vehicle. It took the Uganda military ten days of public outcry from church leaders and bishops to confirm what the diocese already feared: Deusdedit Ssekabira was in their custody.

The military’s official statement, delivered by Acting Director of Defense Public Information Col. Chris Magezi, claimed the priest was being held “lawfully” for his “involvement in violent subversive activities against the state.”

However, the reason for his arrest has appeared to change.

The initial charge of money laundering was later overshadowed by a more politically explosive accusation from President Yoweri Museveni himself.

In his inauguration speech on the Jan.15 election, Museveni said the priest was arrested for financing his chief rival, opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, called Bobby Wine. The president’s statement strongly suggests the arrest was not about national security, but about punishing a perceived political ally of the opposition.

Bishop Serverus Jjumba of Masaka described the Dec. 3 incident as a “grievous wound” for the local church, the wider Catholic community, and the priest’s family. The bishop met Museveni to urge him to release the priest – a request the president rejected.

“They wanted me to release him, but I said no! We can only release him if they tell the truth,” the president said.

PACTPAN is urging the priest’s immediate release.

They complained that the arrest and detention of Ssekabira, alongside numerous civil rights activists, “reflects a troubling and recurring pattern in Uganda.”

“This situation raises serious questions about the willingness of the government to protect its citizens, uphold constitutional rights, and guarantee freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” the Jan. 31 statement said.

Human Rights World Report 2026 describes the East African country’s human rights situation as “repressive,” and accuses the government of violently cracking down on the political opposition, journalists and protesters, and restricting free expression.

The erosion of human rights in Uganda were made even more evident before, during and after the Jan. 15 Presidential election in which Musevi secured a 7th term, extending his 40-year rule by another five years.

The 81-year-old was declared victorious, with 76.25 percent of the vote, with his main challenger, Bobi Wine securing just 19.85 percent.

The opposition leader blasted the results as “fake”, and has since gone into hiding as forces raided his residence. Thousands of his supporters-at least 3000 of them – have been arrested and some have been killed.

This pattern of suppressing dissent isn’t new in Uganda.

On July 23, 2024, police arrested more than 45 Ugandans who were peacefully exercising their constitutional rights by demanding accountability from those elected to represent them. Similarly, on August 1, 2025, twelve young environmental and climate-justice defenders were arrested. Their only “offence” was seeking justice and responsible governance.

A leading Catholic priest in Uganda who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of government retaliation told Crux that he believed the true reason for the priest’s arrest was “his capacity to speak truth to power.”

“The reality is that Father Ssekabira spoke out,” the priest told Crux. “He openly condemned the violence and the heavy-handedness of the military and the regime,” the priest said.

“This, I believe, is the true reason for his arrest. It reveals the kind of state Uganda is and the government we have in place. It is a military dictatorship that disguises itself as a democracy, claiming to hold free and fair elections. But that is not the reality,” he also said.

“In Uganda, upholding human rights, practicing democracy, and speaking truth to power are incredibly risky endeavors because of the military’s control,” the priest also told Crux.

“Now consider the son of the president, [Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba] who serves as the Chief of Defense Forces. He posts on social media acting as if no formal government exists. All orders come directly from him. He speaks of dismissing ministers and arresting anyone he pleases. His actions make people shiver. They are afraid, feel trapped, and have simply given up,” the priest said.

“Those who appear submissive, cooperative, or aligned with the government are often just fighting for survival. The people are not free; we are prisoners within our own country,” he added.

“Therefore, advocating for human rights and speaking out—as I am doing now—is extremely dangerous in today’s Uganda. When your voice is heard, you become a target. Justice itself is subverted to create cover-ups, as seen in the trumped-up charges against the priest: first money laundering, and then financing the opposition,” he said.

PACTPAN weighs in

PACTPAN says the arrest of Ssekabira is “alarming” – particularly so – and at odds with the current government’s undertakings.

“His detention stands in stark contrast to the promises made by the current government,” PACTPAN said. “Ugandans still recall with hope the commitment made in 1986,” PACTPAN also said, “when President Yoweri Museveni affirmed that Ugandans are entitled to democratic governance—not as a favour, but as a right.”

“What we witness today appears to be a painful departure from that promise,” the organization said.

Describing freedom of expression and the right to peaceful protests as “inalienable human rights,” PACTPAN also noted that those rights are also “God-given gifts rooted in human dignity.”

“The arrest and continued detention of Father Deusdedit and other activists constitute a violation of these rights, an offence against human dignity, and a betrayal of the moral legacy entrusted to us by our ancestors,” the statement says.

Insisting that those detained, including the Catholic priest are not “enemies of the state,” the African theologians explained that “their struggle is part of a broader effort to secure a future in which coming generations can inherit a nation grounded in justice, accountability, and hope—the very dream of Uganda’s founding vision.”