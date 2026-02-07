Listen

In Mozambique, the Búzi River surged last month, unleashing a torrent of floodwaters that swallowed homes, cut off entire communities, and left thousands of people homeless.

Across the East African country, at least 700,000 people were affected and over 77,000 are now sheltering in housing centers, their homes having been destroyed by the floods. During his Angelus prayer on February 1, Pope Leo XIV prayed for the victims and urged the world not to forget the people of Mozambique in their hour of need.

This was not an isolated tragedy, but part of a wider climate catastrophe that has claimed nearly 300 lives across southern Africa.

Amid this unfolding chaos, Archbishop Claudio Dalla Zuanna of Beira is not just a witness to the suffering, but a central figure in the response.

In an interview with Crux, the archbishop moved beyond the grim statistics to describe the profound human cost.

“Critical infrastructure, including hospitals, accommodation centers, and public and private facilities, was compromised, leading to widespread displacement, a surge in waterborne diseases, and exacerbated social vulnerabilities,” he said.

Here are excerpts of that interview.

Crux: Can you describe the current situation on the ground?

Dalla Zuanna: The rains that had been falling across the country since mid-December significantly increased the flow of the Búzi River, causing overflowing waters and flooding throughout its basin. There were three waves of flooding, the first on Dec. 24, reaching 9.8 meters [about 32 feet] above sea level, the second, the most severe, on Jan. 13, reaching 12 meters [around 40 feet] above sea level, and the third on Jan. 23, reaching 6.7 meters [about 22 feet] above sea level.

The disaster had severe consequences for communities along the river basin. Critical infrastructure, including hospitals, accommodation centers, and public and private facilities, was compromised, leading to widespread displacement, a surge in waterborne diseases, and exacerbated social vulnerabilities. Access to immediate relief and healthcare was significantly hindered. The destruction to housing was extensive: of the 2,208 homes affected, 193 were completely destroyed, 2,015 were partially damaged, and over 5,000 families were impacted.

In addition, drinking water sources and sanitation facilities were blocked, the risk of infectious disease transmission increased due to overcrowding in shelters that could not meet demand, and four roads were cut off, leading to the district capital of Búzi being under siege until February 5.

In response to the devastating floods, the Church of Beira, in solidarity with the Bishops of the Episcopal Conference of Mozambique, has called for mobilization and support from the faithful and all people of good will to aid the victims. In the Sofala Province, the most severely affected parishes include Nossa Senhora das Graças do Búzi, São José Operário de Estaquinha, São Francisco de Assis de Mangunde, Cristo Rei de Gorongosa, and Nossa Senhora da Imaculada Conceição de Nhamatanda.

How is the Church providing spiritual and pastoral assistance to those who have lost everything, in addition to material assistance?

To address spiritual needs, the Church will provide support in resettlement centers through small prayer and catechesis groups.

The Diocesan Caritas of Beira, in partnership with CRS (Caritas North America), launched a rapid response initiative. The first phase involved a thorough assessment of flood damage in collaboration with the Parish of Our Lady of Grace of Búzi, the district delegation of INGD, and local government. Teams visited centers for displaced persons to plan an effective emergency response.

To support these efforts, 15 community volunteers were mobilized, with a priority placed on hiring women to promote inclusion, gender equality, and greater community acceptance.

The key objectives are to provide emergency responses and protection to flood-affected communities in the Búzi district; reduce health risks and prevent the outbreak of diseases like cholera and diarrhea; reinforce protection for women, children, and other vulnerable groups.

The volunteers are tasked with distributing hygiene kits and other essential items. Organizing distribution points to ensure order, dignity, and safety for beneficiaries; conducting community awareness sessions on hygiene, sanitation, and water treatment; leading practical demonstrations on the proper use of distributed supplies and assisting in the identification and registration of beneficiaries, including collecting feedback and complaints.

As a leader and spokesperson for your people, what message would you like to send to the national government and the international community about the root causes of these recurring disasters and the need for long-term solutions?

As a leader and spokesperson for the people, I would like to send the following message to the Government and the international community: Those Governments treat their people with equality, equity and justice.

Many floods are caused by the opening of the floodgates of large dams in inland countries. It would be appropriate, before the rainy season approaches, to pay attention to discharging the water a few months in advance. Agricultural land should be located far from people’s homes, given that the majority of the Mozambican population is farmers.

What is your vision for rebuilding not only houses but communities?

People need to be encouraged to build some kind of housing structure in the place where they are resettled, without waiting for a ready-made house, in order to avoid cyclical displacement.

How can the Church help to ensure that the recovery process leads to a more just, resilient and sustainable society for the people of Mozambique?

Basic infrastructure should be created for the population, such as water, schools, recreational areas, hospitals, commercial establishments, banks and good access roads.

How do you advise your flock to keep the faith when faced with such immense suffering?

I advise each person to show solidarity with those who suffer most, to feel the suffering of others in their own skin.