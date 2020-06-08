 When it comes to holy water, the Church in the Philippines says accept no substitutes

When it comes to holy water, the Church in the Philippines says accept no substitutes

When it comes to holy water, the Church in the Philippines says accept no substitutes

(Credit: Facebook.)

Even though Pope Francis recently called whisky the “real holy water,” one archdiocese in the Philippines is warning that there’s no substitute for the real thing.

Even though Pope Francis recently called whisky the “real holy water,” one archdiocese in the Philippines is warning that there’s no substitute for the real thing.

The Archdiocese of San Fernando’s liturgical office on Monday warned that “there is no substitute for holy water” after finding out people were selling “holy alcohol” as a sacramental online.

“There is no sacramental holy alcohol, that we should make the sign of the cross when we rub it to ourselves. Moreover, it should not be sprinkled on the faithful,” the office said in a statement on Facebook.

The Philippines went into lockdown to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in March, and as a safety precaution, churches emptied their holy water fonts and provided hand sanitizer.

Posted by Archdiocesan Liturgical Commission, Pampanga on Sunday, June 7, 2020

However, the liturgical office said it was “fake news” that the Church had authorized the use of “holy alcohol.”

“Blessed water is the matter of baptism, using another material element or liquid makes such baptism invalid,” the statement said.

The office also warned against advertisements for holy face masks, holy face shield, holy sanitizer, holy PPE [personal protective equipment] or holy goggles.

“This is an irreverent marketing strategy or gimmick,” it said.

During a recent meeting with seminarians from the Pontifical Scots College, Pope Francis received a bottle of Oban scotch.

Francis quipped, “Questa e la vera acqua santa,” which means “This is the real holy water.”

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo