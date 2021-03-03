Pope appeals for end to violence against protesters in Myanmar

Pope appeals for end to violence against protesters in Myanmar

Sister Ann Nu Thawng, a member of the Sisters of St. Francis Xavier, reacts in front of police and soldiers during an anti-coup protest in Myitkyina, Myanmar, Feb. 28, 2021. On a day when 18 anti-coup protesters were shot dead, media reported that Sister Thawng implored troops to not shoot civilians and that her actions protected protesters. (Credit: CNS photo/courtesy Myitkyina News Journal.)

Pope Francis appealed for an end to deadly violence against protesters in Myanmar, calling on the military junta to free political prisoners and let dialogue and the journey toward democracy prevail.

ROME — Pope Francis appealed for an end to deadly violence against protesters in Myanmar, calling on the military junta to free political prisoners and let dialogue and the journey toward democracy prevail.

Appealing to those now ruling the nation — the government was overthrown in a military coup Feb. 1 — the pope asked March 3 that “dialogue prevail over repression and harmony over discord.”

He also launched an appeal to the international community, asking that they work to ensure that “the aspirations of the people of Myanmar are not stifled by violence.”

When Myanmar’s military took control of the country, it arrested political leaders and activists, including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint. Citizens have taken to the streets to protest in cities throughout the country, and military response has been increasingly violent. Many of Myanmar’s journalists have gone into hiding, but international media reported the military shot and killed at least 13 protesters March 3.

Pope Francis asked that “young people of that beloved land be granted the hope of a future where hatred and injustice make way for encounter and reconciliation.”

He repeated an appeal made one month ago, that “the journey toward democracy taken in recent years by Myanmar may be resumed through the concrete gesture of the release of various imprisoned political leaders.”

The previous day, Bishop David J. Malloy of Rockford, Illinois, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, expressed solidarity with the people of Myanmar and echoed Pope Francis’ earlier call for dialogue.

Malloy said he wrote the bishops’ conference in Myanmar to express solidarity and asked U.S. government officials “to carefully consider the insights the local church can offer toward achieving a just resolution to the current crisis.”

“As protests continue in Myanmar, I call on all Catholics and people of goodwill to pray for the people and leaders of this land.”

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Keep Independent Support Us

Latest Stories

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Podcast:

Latest

Top

© 2021 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo