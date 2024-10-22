Listen

MUMBAI, India – Apostolic Administrator Bishop Bosco Puthur has urged the laity of the Ernakulam Angamaly Archeparchy to be vigilant against the “propaganda” about the creation of a new Church directly under Pope Francis, which was reported in The New Indian Express.

The apostolic administrator called on detractors to stop misleading and inciting the laity against the Church.

“How can those who are acting in disobedience to the directives of the Pope believe that the Holy See would recognize an independent Church created by them?” Puthur asked.

The bishop said it should be noted that individuals who have “continuously rejected the instructions and twisted the pope’s words to suit their narrative” have also abused the representatives from Rome who were sent to resolve the issues in the archeparchy, according to the document issued by the apostolic administrator.

In 2021, the synod of the Syro-Malabar Church based in Kerala decided to adopt a uniform mode of celebrating the liturgy, which priests face the people during the Liturgy of the Word and then the altar during the Liturgy of the Eucharist, turning around again to address the congregation after communion.

While virtually all of the Church’s dioceses have adopted the new system, clergy and laity in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, by far the largest Syro-Malabar jurisdiction, have rejected it, arguing that facing the people throughout the Mass is a legitimate liturgical variation and one more consistent with the reforms of the Second Vatican Council (1962-65).

Puthur urged the laity of the Archeparchy to recognize that the agitations being conducted against the implementation of the Unified Holy Mass are tantamount to challenging the Pope’s authority. “The laity should refrain from such activities,” he stated in the letter.

Father Kuriakose Mundadan, the presbyteral Council Secretary of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, objected to the apostolic vicar’s statement.

“Bishop Puthur warned the faithful of the archdiocese about the wrong impression that certain persons create that a new Church under pope. His warning is against those who are protesting against the decision of the Syro-Malabar Synod on liturgy which has been approved by the pope; and they are spreading a wrong idea of a new Church,” he told Crux.

“He asked the public to stop such propaganda challenging the structure of the Church and their vow of obedience. He is asking whether the pope will allow any new Church under those who are disobeying his approval on the liturgical practice in the Syro-Malabar Church,” Mundadan continued.

The priest noted that on July 3, 2021, Pope Francis wrote to the Syro-Malabar Church in general and on March 25, 2022, to the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly in particular, to implement the uniform mode of the celebration of Mass.

“When the disobedience was continued, the pope appointed Apostolic Delegate and later a Pontifical Delegate in the person of Archbishop Cyril Vasil to solve the issue. But when the disobedience continued, the pope sent a video message on December 7, 2023, stating if the archdiocese would not obey, they will be in heresy,” he explained.

“The same persons who are disobedient and protesting against the Apostolic Delegates and Pontifical Delegate are propagating the idea of a new Church. So Bishop Bosco Puthur warned the faithful against such propaganda and asked them to make the Church strong walking along with the Pope and the Major Archbishop,” Mundadan said.

He said the archdiocesan protection council reacted against the statement “vehemently.”

“They in their statement on October 18, 2024, said that the statement of Apostolic Administrator Bosco Puthur is against the facts. The idea of new Church or the new governing system in the archdiocese was demanded as Puthur appointed the priests who have criminal background as the new curia members,” the priest added.

This is because some of the appointees were connected to the land deal scandal that allegedly involved Major Archbishop Emeritus Cardinal Mar George Alencherry.

RELATED: New appointments in Syro-Malabar archdiocese unlikely to end liturgical conflict

“This is a game plan as the trial in the courts is to begin on the land scam issue, the original documents could be tampered or destroyed by the new Chancellor. Bishop Bosco Puthur has violated the canon law in appointing the new chancellor who is involved in a public scandal and the new finance officer too who is involved in money laundering during the corona time in distributing corona kit to the ordinary people,” claimed Mundadan.

“The archdiocesan protection council warned the Apostolic Administrator that any attempt to frighten the priests and faithful would not solve the issue of liturgy. Unless and until just and fair curia members were appointed, we would not heed any message or circular of the Apostolic Administrator Bishop Puthur. We are asking for new governing body who will act out with gospel principles and according to the canon laws and civil laws,” the priest told Crux.