MUMBAI, India – Indonesian Bishop Fransiskus Kopong Kung says the Catholics in the Diocese of Larantuka “are really sad” after the volcanic eruption on the island of East Flores.

“We are in a profound sorrow,” he said about the event, that left at least ten people dead, including one religious sister, on Nov. 3.

Flores Island is one of the Lesser Sunda Islands, and the island is nearly 85 percent Catholic – the majority of Indonesians are Muslim.

Holy Spirit Missionary Sister Nikolin Padjo died after Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted.

“Lewotobi, the volcanic mountain, is a wonderful mountain,” Kung said.

“It keeps a very deep and meaningful message and values for our life as human beings. This volcanic mountain stands up as one couple of two mountains, as husband and wife,” the bishop added.

He said the local people call the two islands “laki-laki” (man/husband) and “perempuan” (woman/wife).

“It is very interesting to call this special volcanic mountain as husband and wife. They have the local wisdom to treat this mountain as human beings, as husband and wife, living together in harmony in their home,” he continued.

The bishop said in some special times, people bring offerings to this “couple” of mountains.

“It is very important living in harmony with God, with the ancestors, with neighbors and all human beings, with nature and all the creatures. This couple of mountains as a symbol of human life, of man and woman, of husband and wife, of family and home,” Kung said.

“Living together in harmony, in brotherhood and fraternity, as one family in peace with all, is the need. Therefore, they have to build good relation with God, with the ancestors, with all human beings, with nature and all creatures. Disobedience or do somethings against harmony, according to their belief, will bring disasters, troubles, sufferings, et. cetera,” he said.

Kung then wrote about what happened after the eruption, noting it sent hot sands and glowing stones from mountain, “and caused big disasters and sufferings.”

“A number of our beloved persons, families, brothers and sisters, died,” he said.

“Sisister Nikolin Pajo is Superior Mother of the Community House of SSpS sisters in Hokeng. She died at that night, locked in her room, and burnt by a big glowing stone thrown from the mountain, burst her room. Nobody could help her,” the bishop said.

He also said many houses, school buildings, the convent, the minor seminary, and other areas were damaged or destroyed by the eruption.

“There are many people suffer by this eruption. They need help, many families have lost their beloved members burnt up. Their house burnt and devastated. They left their house and village, went out to another place to save their lives,” Kung added.

“Let us express our solidarity with our suffering brothers and sisters in the place of disaster caused by the eruption of the volcanic mountain of Lewotobi in Larantuka, East Flores, Indonesia. We are called to help them,” the bishop pleaded.

Government experts at the scene have found craters from rocks falling from the eruptions up to 43 feet wide and over 15 feet deep.

Authorities have told the thousands of people who fled the area to not return home.