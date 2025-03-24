President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines at Clark Airbase in the north of the country on June 28, 2017. (Credit: Bullit Marquez/AP.)

MANILA, Philippines – In the Philippines, the Archdiocese of Manila began on Sunday the daily recitation of an “obligatory prayer” for national healing following the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The prayer, called an oratio imperata in Latin, was issued by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula. This came over a week after Duterte, 79, was arrested and then detained at the International Criminal Court in The Hague for alleged crimes against humanity.

The 72-year-old cardinal requested parishes and communities in his archdiocese to recite the oratio imperata in all daily Masses after the post-communion prayer, starting on the Third Sunday of Lent.

The Archdiocese of Manila covers around 2.6 million Catholics in the nation’s capital and four nearby cities.

In a circular, Advincula said the Philippines is “in a time of crisis, conflict, and confusion.” In this context, the Catholic faith “invites us to transcend our differences and be open to continuous conversion towards truth, justice, and peace.”

“Let us turn to prayer, which is the most fundamental act in our desire for peace, justice, and unity,” said Advincula. “We humble ourselves and pray, in the hope that God will hear from heaven, forgive our sins, and heal our broken land (cf. 2 Chronicles 7:14).”

In this disaster-prone tropical country, Catholic bishops commonly mandate the recitation of the oratio imperata when there are storms, earthquakes, and other calamities. For three years, during the coronavirus pandemic, the oratio imperata against COVID-19 was recited across the country as recommended by the bishops’ conference.

Manila’s new oratio imperata indicated the gravity of the nation’s current problems.

The text of the oratio imperata evoked imagery from the Book of Exodus, comparing truth to “a pillar of cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night,” and hoping that justice “gush forth like water from the rock quenching the thirst of victims.”

The prayer stated, “As you fed Your people with manna in the wilderness, satisfy our hunger for righteousness, that we may cease to crave for power, wealth, and selfish gain.”

“Soften hearts hardened like Pharaoh’s and open eyes blinded by greed, that our love for our country may triumph over all political loyalties and personal interests and we may learn to see each other not as allies or enemies, but as we truly are — brothers and sisters all,” the oratio imperata added.

Other Catholic bishops in the Philippines, home to Asia’s biggest number of Catholics, have issued their own statements on Duterte’s arrest. Their varying tones suggested the complexity of the issue, as Duterte remains popular in the country despite criticism from the Catholic hierarchy.

In the central Philippine diocese of Bacolod, Bishop Patricio Buzon addressed “loyalists of Duterte” who call him “Tatay Digong” (Daddy Digong). He said Duterte’s followers, driven by love, “are moving heaven and earth to get him out of prison.”

“True love seeks the good of the beloved. If they truly love their Tatay Digong, they will do well to leave him in peace where he is now. I strongly believe that his detention in The Hague is a special grace. This could be the last chance for him to return to God,” Buzon said, noting that Duterte is nearing the age of 80.

“If Duterte’s loyal followers profess undying love for him, they should know that God loves him infinitely more. Duterte is, after all, a child of his. God wants him to be saved for ‘God does not take pleasure in the death of the wicked rather than that he would turn from his ways and live (Ez 18:23),’” Buzon said in a homily on Sunday.

The Diocese of Legazpi, led by Bishop Joel Baylon, released a pastoral exhortation on Saturday reflecting on lessons to be learned from Duterte’s arrest.

“First of all, we are reminded that all our actions have consequences,” Baylon and the priests of Legazpi said. “Second, we are reminded that every person has dignity that must not be disregarded.

“We cannot say that just because someone is a drug user or a criminal, their fate must be death. Human rights are not meant only for a few, but for all; not just for the powerful or the wealthy, the educated or the influential,” Baylon and the Legazpi clergymen said.

They also called attention to other human rights violations, such as the plight of students who go to school without decent meals, or poor Filipinos without access to health care.

“Let us begin with compassion for others, which will lead us to grow in love for our nation and our communities,” the Diocese of Legazpi said. “Because we have compassion, we cannot tolerate seeing others neglected, oppressed, or — most especially — killed.”

Various Christian groups have also issued statements on Duterte’s arrest.

The Ecumenical Bishops’ Forum described Duterte’s arrest, in a statement on Thursday, as “a pivotal point in the quest for justice and accountability for the many impoverished victims” of Duterte’s drug war, along with their families.

The politically influential Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) or Church of Christ, however, criticized the arrest of the former president, stating that Filipinos who violate Philippine laws “should be tried here in our country.”

The Iglesia ni Cristo, which is known to vote as a bloc every election, justified its stance by saying that “our justice system works.”

“We are not saying that the former president should not be tried for the charges against him,” said INC spokesman Brother Edwil Zabala in a statement on Friday. “The Iglesia ni Cristo trusts in the integrity and competence of the judiciary to decide such matters and issues.”

The Philippines, which received Christianity from Spanish colonizers in the 16th century, is known for tight intersections between religion and public life. A Pew Research survey in January showed that, for around 89% of its citizens, being a Christian is somewhat or very important to “being truly Filipino.”