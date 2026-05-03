MANILA, Philippines – As the U.S.-Israel war on Iran puts the world in a state of anxiety, thousands of Filipinos turned to a post-World War II religious tradition to pray for peace in the Middle East.

The bishop of the Diocese of Antipolo, Ruperto Cruz Santos, spoke to Crux Now about popular piety in the Philippines amidst a conflict that is disrupting life around the globe — and also hitting close to home.

Thousands of Filipino seafarers remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping lane for energy resources and other goods, which remained completely closed for weeks during the U.S.-led bombardment of Iran and is currently only partially and intermittently open at best.