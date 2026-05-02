A Christian former Liberal Democrat political candidate, whose human rights the party admitted breaching during his deselection in 2023, has said he faced what he termed a “Mao-style” interrogation during which he was pressured to agree with statements against his beliefs.

David Campanale was selected as the Liberal Democrats’ (commonly called the Lib Dems) candidate for Sutton and Cheam, London, in January 2022, but was subsequently deselected in August 2023. Campanale launched a legal challenge against his deselection, arguing it was religious discrimination.

After a lengthy legal battle, the Lib Dems admitted this week that his human rights were breached during the deselection process and have agreed to pay damages. Campanale, a former BBC journalist and Lib Dem councilor, is also pursuing legal costs.