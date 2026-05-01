The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has denounced Tuesday’s attack on a French nun in Jerusalem, which has led to the arrest of a suspect, and called on the Israeli authorities to ensure such assaults are not repeated.

Speaking exclusively to Crux Now, Farid Jubran, Public and Governmental Affairs Advisor at the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, expressed his disgust at the attack.

“This is a repulsive and barbaric hate crime committed against a defenseless nun. It is the duty of the authorities to bring the perpetrator to justice and to ensure that clear and effective measures of deterrence are put in place so that such acts are neither tolerated nor repeated,” he said.