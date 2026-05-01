A wave of protests has swept across South Africa, ignited by deep-seated economic frustration but frequently spiraling into xenophobic violence against foreign nationals.

As the world watches the unrest, questions arise about the fate of the nation’s cherished philosophy of Ubuntu—the belief that “I am because we are”—and what will come of the nation’s commitment to its animating idea.

Bishop Joseph Kizito of Aliwal in South Africa, liaison bishop for the Migrants and Refugees Department of the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference (SACBC), says the narrative of migrants “stealing jobs” is a dangerous distraction from the root causes of the crisis.