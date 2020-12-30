Pope prays for victims of earthquake in Croatia

Pope prays for victims of earthquake in Croatia

Farmer Tomislav Suknaic touches his horse in front of his destroyed home in the village of Majske Poljane, Croatia, Dec. 30, 2020, following an earthquake. Pope Francis offered condolences and prayers for the victims of the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that rocked central Croatia the previous day, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens. (Credit: Antonio Bronic/Reuters via CNS.)

Pope Francis offered condolences and prayers for the victims of an earthquake that rocked central Croatia.

Pope Francis offered condolences and prayers for the victims of an earthquake that rocked central Croatia.

“I express my closeness to the injured and to those affected by the earthquake, and I pray in particular for those who have lost their lives and for their families,” the pope said Dec. 30 before concluding his weekly general audience.

According to the Reuters news agency, the magnitude 6.4 quake struck Dec. 29 and caused widespread damage. It destroyed at least two villages about 30 miles from Zagreb, the Croatian capital.

As of Dec. 30, seven people were known to have died; dozens were injured and many more people remained missing.

The powerful quake, which was felt as far as Austria, was the second to strike the country in two days. A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia Dec. 28.

In a video message posted on YouTube, Cardinal Josip Bozanic of Zagreb appealed for solidarity with the victims.

“In this trial, God will show a new hope that becomes especially evident in difficult times,” Bozanic said. “My call is for solidarity, especially with the families, children, youth, the elderly and the sick.”

According to SIR, the news agency of the Italian bishops’ conference, Bozanic allocated emergency aid to those affected by the natural disaster. Caritas Zagreb will also provide assistance, especially in Sisak and Petrinja, the hardest-hit towns.

“Many people have been left homeless, we must deal with this now,” the cardinal said.

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Keep Independent Support Us

Latest Stories

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2020 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo