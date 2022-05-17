Ukrainian artists share visions of Russian invasion in Rome exhibit

In an exhibit that opened on Saturday in Rome, Ukrainian artis Ostap Kovalchuk, presented a series of paintings from the series “Images burned by war.” (Credit: Ines San Martin/Crux.)

ROME – An exhibit featuring the work of three Ukrainian painters opened in Rome this Saturday, with the support of Ukraine’s embassy to the Vatican and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

Artist Volodymyr Stasenko presented a series titled “ Agnus Dei, qui tollis peccata mundi: miserere nobis!” portraying images of the war in black on white fabric, with the words used by Catholic priests during the Mass, “Lamb of God, you take away the sins of the world, have mercy on us,” in bold red.

Ostap Kovalchuk presented paintings from his series “Images burned by war,” painted on pieces of wood that he recovered after the Russians bombed the outskirts of Kyiv, where he lived before the war, and where he hid in an underground bunker with his wife and their child.

Standing in front of a wooden canvas portraying the Holy Family fleeing to Egypt, the artist said that, when he painted it, he was also portraying his own family: “We too had to flee violence, persecution… leave everything behind because of a madman.”

To the left and right of the painting, were two others depicting a helicopter and a war plane, both in black, with small splashes of color.

“To me, this is personal: This is my wife, my daughters and myself; we are fleeing from that airplane, from that helicopter, from the black smoke the bombs left behind,” Kovalchuk said, with the help of a translator.

Though seemingly simple, devoid of details and color – due in part to the fact that he had left most of his work and paint behind when they fled their homes after the invasion began Feb. 24 – he acknowledged that they had taken much effort: “It wasn’t easy for me to confront this argument. Because I have lost friends. I have lost neighbors.”

He said that the world today is seeing history repeat itself, with Russians killing Ukrainians in their own land, and this is happening in “pursuit of the phantom purpose of ‘denazification’ of Ukraine.”

“If Ukraine gives up, it will then be Europe’s turn,” Kovalchuk said. “However, we will not give up! We, with your help and support, will resist. And to prevent mass graves from making their appearance on Italian soil as well, we must all together stop the Führer of the 21st century.”

At the opening of the exhibit on Saturday, he said that all the artists were calling on those present to “awaken Europe so that it is not too late. Inform people, tell them the truth about what is happening, so that World War III – which Pope Francis was warning us about for a long time – doesn’t become a world catastrophe!”