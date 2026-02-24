Members of Coro Terzo Tempo gather inside the church of Sant’Antonio Abate before a concert in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 18, 2026. (Credit: María Teresa Hernández/AP.)

MILAN — Days ahead of the Winter Paralympics, when disabled athletes will take center stage at the Milan Cortina Games, a choir from northern Italy performed a pop music concert inside Milan’s Sant’Antonio church, calling for harmony and inclusion — particularly of those with disabilities.

Around 70 teenagers and adults in the Terzo Tempo choir traveled from the neighboring city Abbiategrasso for their Feb. 18 performance, titled “Like Yeast in the Dough.” It drew on a Gospel image that reflects the project’s spirit: a discreet presence that helps anyone rise from within.

The choir’s concert in Milan formed part of the archdiocese’s strategy to seize the Olympic and Paralympic moment to impart Christian values.

“The Olympics and the Paralympics are not something that simply passes over our heads, but something that also touches our lives,” said Father Stefano Guidi, who heads the Archdiocese of Milan’s Service for Oratories and Sport.

Milan’s Catholic Church created in 2021 a special branch that focuses on raising awareness of inclusion. Its work stretches through local parishes and communities, encouraging welcoming environments for everyone, disabled and non-disabled alike.

“If we focus on organizing things only for people with disabilities, we risk segregation,” said Father Mauro Santoro, who leads the office alongside 13 volunteers. “Instead, we try to bring everyone together — children’s catechism, sports, the simplest activities — because this is true inclusion.”

Inclusion rooted in parish life

The Catholic Church’s work with young people in Italy largely relies on oratories, parish spaces where children and teenagers gather after school for sports and recreational activities. In these spaces, Santoro said, training to involve people with disabilities and discussions regarding values connected to the Paralympics take place, as well.

“There are testimonies from athletes, including Paralympians,” he said. “The real challenge is to change the game so everyone can play well and participate.”

This goal was reflected in the choir’s concert at Sant’Antonio. The repertoire was in Italian, English and included a Congolese samba — a choice aimed at diversifying and conveying values associated with the Olympic spirit.

“We tried to choose songs that speak about the desire to achieve something and about constant commitment because that is what really matters beyond the result,” said the choir’s director, Silvia Gatti. “These are values that athletes believe in, but they should concern everyone.”

The choir, whose motto is “Where singing is unity, passion, freedom and joy,” welcomes participants from all backgrounds and encourages children to sing with people in their 70s.

In previous performances, the choir has addressed themes such as peace and opposition to violence against women, underscoring its community-focused mission.