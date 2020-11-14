Statue of Mary beheaded at cathedral in Fiji

Statue of Mary beheaded at cathedral in Fiji

A vandalized statue of Mary is seen at the grotto in front of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Suva, Fiji. (Credit: Archdiocese of Suva.)

A statue of Mary in Sacred Heart Cathedral in Suva, Fiji, was vandalized on Nov. 11.

A statue of Mary in Sacred Heart Cathedral in Suva, Fiji, was vandalized on Nov. 11.

The statue was located in a grotto in front of the church, and CCTV footage showed a man throwing a block at the statue at around 5:30 in the morning.

The attack broke off the head of the statue.

Police arrested the suspect, and describing him as “of unsound mind.”

“While this incident is a concern for Catholics, I am asking Catholics to be compassionate to the ‘mentally challenged man’ who may not really know what he is doing,” Archbishop Peter Loy Chong said in a statement.

“Blessed Mother Mary went through uncertain times as she walked beside Jesus to be killed in Calvary. Mary bore the sufferings and maltreatment of his son Jesus. Mother Mary help us to understand your sufferings and help us to live in uncertain times,” Chong added.

A donor has already offered to buy a new statue of Mary for the grotto.

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Keep Independent Support Us

Latest Stories

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2020 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo