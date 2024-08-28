Listen

Bishop Charles Gauci of Darwin – the capital of Australia’s Northern Territory – says he hopes the new leadership by the conservative Country Liberal Party (CLP) “will work towards a future that benefits everyone.”

The CLP won 16 of the 23 seats in the territory, while the previously ruling Labor was reduced to 4 seats. This was a reversal of fortune for the conservative party, which had won only two seats in 2016.

The Northern Territory is the only part of the continental nation that is not a state, and has a population of only about 250,000 people, with Aboriginal Peoples making up around 30 percent of the population.

Former lawyer Lia Finocchiaro is the NT’s incoming chief minister, who said after her election she would meet with the police commissioner “to make sure we get on top of our law and order and crime issues.”

“Our public service, and particularly our police and whole of government response to addressing law and order is something that must be started immediately,” Finocchiaro said in Darwin on Monday.

“Community safety is by far the greatest issue facing the territory and all other good things will come from having law and order across the territory,” she added.

In his message, Gauci said he extended his prayers and hopes for the newly elected government of the Northern Territory.

The diocese of Darwin covers the entire Northern Territory.

“As a Church, we do not align ourselves with any political party, but we stand firm in our commitment to the principles of the common good and the well-being of all who call this land home,” the bishop said.

“Our prayer is that those who now hold the responsibility of governing will be guided by principles that uphold the dignity of every person, fostering inclusivity and prosperity for all within our Territory,” he continued.

Gauci said the Northern Territory is a “unique and diverse community, and its future should be shaped by wisdom, integrity, and a shared commitment to justice and respect.”

“As the new government begins its term, we look forward to witnessing growth and positive change in the Territory. We trust that those in leadership will work towards a future that benefits everyone—ensuring that no one is left behind, and that all voices are heard,” he said.

“May the new government be blessed with discernment and strength as they take on the challenges ahead, and may their efforts contribute to the flourishing of our entire community,” the bishop concluded.

The main issue influencing voters in the elections was crime – especially offenses committed by young people.

In her comments on Monday, Finocchiaro said she would introduce “Declan’s law,” named after 20-year-old who was murdered last year by a teenager on bail for aggravated assault.

“I said in no uncertain terms to the police commissioner that his police have our full support, that they will be provided with the laws and the resources they need to make our community safe,” she said, adding she would return the age of criminal responsibility to 10 years old, which the previous Labor government raised to 12 two years ago.

Finocchiaro said she would also implement “boot camps” for young offenders.

“It’s not just about dealing with young people or offenders once they’re already committing crimes,” she said.

“This is about making sure we give kids every opportunity in life to succeed, and that’s why our focus on getting kids to school is a very important part of our plan to reduce crime,” she added.