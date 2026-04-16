Guatemalan Catholics have been criticizing a prosecutor who requested house arrest for a suspect in the 1998 killing of Auxiliary Bishop Juan José Gerardi.

A former member of the army, Dario Morales Garcia requested a discharge from the military and fled to the United States without documents shortly after learning in 2001 that he would be investigated. Last year, he was arrested and deported to Guatemala.

Earlier in April, Noé Rivera, head of the Human Rights Prosecution Office, requested that Morales’s detention be replaced with house arrest, arguing that the defendant was willing to face prosecution.

Rivera’s request drew criticism from Catholics, especially those who had worked with the late Gerardi.

Lawyer Nery Rodenas, head of the Archdiocese of Guatemala’s Human Rights Office, has been among the most vocal critics of the Prosecutor’s Office’s request.

“That request is contradictory. The Prosecutor’s Office is the one that should seek imprisonment and ensure the case progresses. That petition surprises us, especially because it is not the prosecution’s role to present it – it is up to the defense,” Rodenas told Crux Now.

The reasons for Morales’s release do not make sense either, he said. The defendant spent more than 20 years outside the country, and an arrest warrant had been issued against him since 2010, so “nobody can say he is willing to be prosecuted.”

“He has a record of fleeing justice. How can they say he is willing to cooperate?” Rodenas added.

He also said that a 61-year-old man should not be considered “elderly” under judicial standards.

“He is in good health and has no mobility problems,” Rodenas argued.

In his opinion, “that request raises doubts about the Prosecutor’s Office’s role.”

The Archdiocese of Guatemala’s Human Rights Office released a public statement at the end of March criticizing the Prosecutor’s Office’s petition.

Gerardi’s death occurred only two days after he publicly presented Guatemala: Nunca Más (Guatemala: Never Again), a comprehensive report on crimes committed during the internal armed conflict in the Central American nation (1960–1996).

The study, produced beginning in 1993 under Gerardi’s direction, concluded that 93 percent of the deaths during the conflict were caused by government forces.

The armed conflict began in 1960 as a direct consequence of a 1954 coup d’état backed by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) against President Jacobo Árbenz.

Árbenz, the second president of the so-called Guatemalan Revolution, implemented a number of measures to modernize the economy and advance democracy, including land reform.

The United Fruit Company viewed those policies as a threat to its power in Guatemala and persuaded the United States government to overthrow Árbenz, who was labeled a communist by powerful political factions. The term “banana republic” was coined around that time.

Árbenz’s overthrow inaugurated an era of successive U.S.-backed administrations. Left-wing groups then launched guerrilla warfare against the government. For more than three decades, several regions were heavily affected by violence, especially peasant communities.

Gerardi closely accompanied the poor in their suffering starting in 1967, when he became the bishop of Verapaz, a region predominantly populated by Indigenous Q’eqchi’ people.

In 1974, he became bishop of Quiché, a department where Mayan languages are widely spoken. There, he carried out extensive evangelization work.

“The war intensified, and its most violent period was between 1979 and 1984,” said Father Rigoberto Pérez, one of Gerardi’s former collaborators. Regions such as Verapaz and Quiché were severely affected by state repression.

At the same time, basic ecclesial communities flourished in those regions, as peasant and Indigenous communities organized within Church movements and local Catholic radio stations gained prominence.

“That dynamic put the Church in the spotlight. Three priests were killed, and Gerardi had to go into exile,” Pérez said.

The bishop presented the situation to Pope John Paul II during a visit to the Vatican. In the early 1980s, persecution peaked, and all churches in Quiché were closed.

That situation led Gerardi to become an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Guatemala, where he created the Human Rights Office.

In 1986, as peace talks began, Gerardi insisted that the Church should participate in the process and defend the principles of human rights, life, and human dignity. In 1993, he proposed that the Bishops’ Conference promote a project to recover historical memory.

“In 1994, dioceses and teams were mobilized, and testimonies began to be collected at the local level. I served as the project coordinator in Quiché,” Pérez said.

In 1998, the report’s four volumes were completed. The report included the names of victims and perpetrators of human rights violations and killings and showed that 93 percent of the conflict’s approximately 200,000 deaths were caused by state agents. Eight out of every ten victims were unarmed peasants.

Gerardi presented the report to the press on April 24. Two days later, as he returned to his residence in San Sebastián parish – only six blocks from the presidential palace – an intruder struck him with a concrete block, leaving his face unrecognizable.

The body was discovered by Father Mario Orantes, who lived with the bishop and took several hours to report the crime. The priest was later convicted of involvement in the killing – something that elements of the Guatemalan deep state tried to portray as evidence that it was an internal Church matter.

“But some witnesses connected to the state said after the crime that they knew it would happen that night. And a number of government agents were seen at the scene after the killing,” Rodenas recalled.

He went there himself as a member of the Human Rights Office and saw agents from the presidency, including Dario Morales.

In 2001, a court convicted four people for Gerardi’s death – Fr. Orantes and three military officers, all members of the presidential general staff. The court also ruled that investigations into another 13 suspects should continue, including Dario Morales. After that, he disappeared.

Morales resurfaced decades later when he was detained by officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the United States.

His alleged role in Gerardi’s killing was central to his immigration case in the United States. He argued that the risk of torture or death upon return to Guatemala was real, noting that two of those convicted in 2001 later died in prison.

However, U.S. courts concluded that his testimony about his actions on the night of the killing was contradictory. They also ruled that his claim of facing a “particularized and non-speculative risk of torture” was unfounded, since other individuals involved in the crime had not been subjected to violence.

Pérez considers Morales “a missing link in the chain” of Gerardi’s killing.

“He may have additional information and may help clarify the circumstances of Gerardi’s death,” he said.

Rodenas claimed Morales’s connection to the same group convicted of the murder means he likely has relevant information.

“But we do not know how much he is truly willing to reveal,” he said.