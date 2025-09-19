Listen

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – Church leaders in England say they fear the unfolding assault on Gaza City by Israel “will only intensify the human suffering and misery as already malnourished and traumatized families are forced, yet again, to flee the horrors of this war.”

Leaders from various denominations signed the Sep. 18 letter, including Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

The Gaza War broke out following an Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack by Hamas militants that left 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 250 taken as hostages.

Israel immediately launched a retaliatory offensive in Gaza to oust Hamas from leadership, with the subsequent conflict resulting in the deaths of an estimated 70,000 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian estimates.

On Wednesday during his General Audience at the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV said the people in Gaza continue to live in fear “and to survive in unacceptable conditions, forcibly displaced – once again – from their own lands.”

The letter from the British Christian leaders came out the next day.

The said that for two years, they have “lamented daily the futile loss of life, the suffering and desolation that has unfolded across Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory following the atrocities committed by Hamas” in 2023.

“We have called repeatedly for an end to the war in Gaza, that the hostages and prisoners be released, and that unfettered aid reach those in need,” the letter says.

“Despite our pleas, the conflict continues unabated with the deliberate and forcible mass displacement of civilians, ever more innocent blood shed, homes destroyed, cultural and religious sites damaged or destroyed, and children left dying from hunger and starvation,” the Church leaders continue.

“We fear that the unfolding assault on Gaza City will only intensify the human suffering and misery as already malnourished and traumatized families are forced, yet again, to flee the horrors of this war. This deadly escalation is futile and must stop,” the letter says.

The document said they were encouraged by the fact the British Foreign Secretary has already described the Government of Israel’s action as “utterly reckless and appalling.”

“At a time of such devastation and inhumanity, we give thanks to the Churches of the Holy Land for their faithful service, profound solidarity and peaceful witness. We pray especially for the clergy and nuns at the Greek compound of Saint Porphyrius and the Latin compound of the Holy Family in Gaza City who have decided to remain and care for the hundreds of civilians that have sought refuge in these Church buildings,” the Christian leaders say, adding they were also praying for the Gaza Baptist Church, and the vital humanitarian work they are carrying out in partnership with Christian Mission to Gaza, and the Anglican Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

“We urge the international community to do all in its power to ensure that Israel, as the occupying power, uphold its responsibilities under international law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and to ensure the provision of food, water, medicine and other essentials to those in need. Religious and cultural sites must be protected and respected,” the statement says.

The leaders maintain that even though the consequences of the Gaza war will be long lasting, and the prospects for a just and lasting peace appear distant, “we continue to have faith that a better future is possible – a peace that upholds all human dignity and that provides for the flourishing of all communities.”

The US has for the sixth time vetoed a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council that would have demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

On Thursday, 14 members of the United Nations Security Council voted for a resolution describing the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “catastrophic” and calling on Israel to lift restrictions on aid delivery to the region.

However, the resolution was vetoed by the United States, which said the resolution didn’t condemn Hamas for its actions or recognize Israel’s right to defend itself.

