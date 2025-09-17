Displaced Palestinians flee northern Gaza along the coastal road to the south, after Israel expanded its operation in Gaza, Sept. 16, 2025. (Credit: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP.)

Listen

Pope Leo XIV expressed his “profound closeness to the Palestinian people in Gaza” during his weekly audience in the Vatican on Wednesday.

He said the people in Gaza continue to live in fear “and to survive in unacceptable conditions, forcibly displaced – once again – from their own lands.”

The Gaza War broke out following an Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack by Hamas militants that left 1,200 Israelis dead and saw 251 people taken as hostages.

Israel launched a retaliatory offensive in Gaza to oust Hamas from leadership, with the ensuing conflict resulting in the deaths of around 70,000 people to date in Gaza, according to Palestinian estimates.

Thousands of Palestinians are leaving Gaza City in the face of a major ground offensive by Israel begun this week.

The Catholic Holy Family Church in Gaza says it has no plans to leave, with nuns and clergy staying to take care of around 70 Gazans with special needs. There are around 450 people on the parish grounds.

Despite the escalating conflict, the Catholic Holy Family Church in Gaza said it would not evacuate.

In July, an attack by an Israeli tank on the Holy Family Church compound killed three others, including the pastor, Father Gabriel Romanelli.

On Tuesday, Pope Leo told reporters he had spoken with the priest by telephone about the dozens of people being housed on the parish grounds.

“Many have nowhere to go, and so it is a concern,” the pontiff said.

“I have also spoken with our people there, with the parish priest. For now they want to stay; they are still holding on, but we really need to look for another solution,” he added.

The Vatican said Romanelli additionally told the pope “the oratory also continues its activities, serving children and young people and providing assistance to the elderly and sick, despite the escalating conflict.”

During the audience on Wednesday, Leo said every person always has an inviolable dignity, to be respected and upheld.

“I renew my appeal for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a negotiated diplomatic solution, fully respecting international humanitarian law,” Leo said.

“I invite you all to join in my heartfelt prayer that a dawn of peace and justice may soon arise,” the pope added.

Follow Charles Collins on X: @CharlesinRome