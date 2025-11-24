BEIRUT — Lebanon is a country where crosses rise from mountaintops, rooftops and street corners, and Christian symbols are woven into everyday life. The upcoming visit of Pope Leo XIV highlights the depth of Christianity’s roots in this small Mediterranean nation, dating to the earliest days of the faith.

From Mount Lebanon’s peaks to the coastal plain, ancient sites sit beside modern life, reflecting a landscape shaped by centuries of Christian presence. Lebanon’s mosaic of 18 sects — including 12 Christian ones — makes it one of the region’s most diverse societies, with a Maronite Christian traditionally serving as president.

Cars speed past a roadside statue depicting the Virgin Mary holding the body of Jesus, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Cars speed past a roadside statue depicting the Virgin Mary holding the body of Jesus, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)
Father Maurice El Khoury, left, leads Sunday Mass inside a room usually used as a residence for visiting bishops next to St. George Melkite Catholic Church, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in the town of Dardghaya, southern Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Father Maurice El Khoury, left, leads Sunday Mass inside a room usually used as a residence for visiting bishops next to St. George Melkite Catholic Church, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in the town of Dardghaya, southern Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)

Worshippers attend Sunday Mass inside a room usually used as a residence for visiting bishops next to St. George Melkite Catholic Church, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in the town of Dardghaya, southern Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Worshippers attend Sunday Mass inside a room usually used as a residence for visiting bishops next to St. George Melkite Catholic Church, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in the town of Dardghaya, southern Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)

Pilgrims pray at the feet of a shrine to the Virgin Mary in Harissa east Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Pilgrims pray at the feet of a shrine to the Virgin Mary in Harissa east Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)

Christianity reached Lebanon in the first century, with the New Testament recounting Jesus’ visits to Sidon and Tyre. In the north, the Qadisha Valley sheltered some of the earliest monastic communities, carved into cliffs that still overlook the gorge. Pilgrims today continue to visit major sites such as the shrine of St. Charbel in Annaya and the hilltop shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon in Harissa, which draws both Christians and Muslims seeking blessing and comfort.

Pilgrims visit and pray around the grounds of the Our Lady of Lebanon shrine in Harissa, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Pilgrims visit and pray around the grounds of the Our Lady of Lebanon shrine in Harissa, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)

A Muslim family poses for a photo next to a statue of St. Charbel at the Our Lady of Lebanon shrine in Harissa, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A Muslim family poses for a photo next to a statue of St. Charbel at the Our Lady of Lebanon shrine in Harissa, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)
Pilgrims light candles at the Our Lady of Lebanon shrine in Harissa, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)
Pilgrims light candles at the Our Lady of Lebanon shrine in Harissa, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)

A worshipper kisses the statue of St. Charbel, a 19th-century Maronite monk, at his shrine in the northern village of Annaya, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A worshipper kisses the statue of St. Charbel, a 19th-century Maronite monk, at his shrine in the northern village of Annaya, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)

A worshipper touches a wooden crucifix inside the shrine of St. Charbel in the northern village of Annaya, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A worshipper touches a wooden crucifix inside the shrine of St. Charbel in the northern village of Annaya, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)
A worshipper makes the sign of the cross while wearing several crucifixes around his neck at the shrine of St. Charbel in the northern village of Annaya, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A worshipper makes the sign of the cross while wearing several crucifixes around his neck at the shrine of St. Charbel in the northern village of Annaya, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)
Religious statues and nativity figures are displayed for sale outside a workshop in the northeast mountain town of Kousba, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Religious statues and nativity figures are displayed for sale outside a workshop in the northeast mountain town of Kousba, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)

Pilgrims visit the tomb of St. Charbel inside the monastery in the northern village of Annaya, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Pilgrims visit the tomb of St. Charbel inside the monastery in the northern village of Annaya, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)
Clouds hang low over the mountain village of Bcharre, home to several historic churches and monasteries in northern Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Clouds hang low over the mountain village of Bcharre, home to several historic churches and monasteries in northern Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)

Pilgrims attend Mass in the church inside St. Charbel's monastery in the northern village of Annaya, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Pilgrims attend Mass in the church inside St. Charbel’s monastery in the northern village of Annaya, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)

Lebanese Christians, like the rest of the population, have endured years of economic collapse, political paralysis and conflict — most recently last year’s war between Israel and Hezbollah. While many see the pope’s visit as a rare moment of hope, Christians in the south are disappointed he won’t visit their region.

Icons hang on the remaining walls of St. George Melkite Catholic Church, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in the town of Dardghaya, southern Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Icons hang on the remaining walls of St. George Melkite Catholic Church, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in the town of Dardghaya, southern Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)
Large water jugs are stacked beside a statue of the Virgin Mary in the corner of a building in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Large water jugs are stacked beside a statue of the Virgin Mary in the corner of a building in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)

A cross stands on a cliff overlooking the Kadisha Valley, a holy site for Lebanon's Maronite Christians, near the northeast mountain town of Bcharre, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A cross stands on a cliff overlooking the Kadisha Valley, a holy site for Lebanon’s Maronite Christians, near the northeast mountain town of Bcharre, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)
A man stands at the entrance of a cave that local tradition identifies as the site of Jesus Christ's first miracle, turning water into wine at a wedding feast, in the southern Lebanese village of Qana near the border with Israel, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A man stands at the entrance of a cave that local tradition identifies as the site of Jesus Christ’s first miracle, turning water into wine at a wedding feast, in the southern Lebanese village of Qana near the border with Israel, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)

A man lights candles inside a cave that local tradition identifies as the site of Jesus Christ's first miracle, turning water into wine at a wedding feast, in the southern Lebanese village of Qana near the border with Israel, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A man lights candles inside a cave that local tradition identifies as the site of Jesus Christ’s first miracle, turning water into wine at a wedding feast, in the southern Lebanese village of Qana near the border with Israel, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)

A woman prays inside the cave shrine of Our Lady of Waiting, Saydet al-Mantra, which local tradition identifies as the place where Mary waited for Jesus as he traveled through the nearby cities of Sidon and Tyre, where he answered a mother's plea to heal her daughter, at the southern village of Maghdouche, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A woman prays inside the cave shrine of Our Lady of Waiting, Saydet al-Mantra, which local tradition identifies as the place where Mary waited for Jesus as he traveled through the nearby cities of Sidon and Tyre, where he answered a mother’s plea to heal her daughter, at the southern village of Maghdouche, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)

A girl gestures as her family attends Sunday Mass inside a room usually used as a residence for visiting bishops next to St. George Melkite Catholic Church, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in the town of Dardghaya, southern Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A girl gestures as her family attends Sunday Mass inside a room usually used as a residence for visiting bishops next to St. George Melkite Catholic Church, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in the town of Dardghaya, southern Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)
Religious souvenirs displayed for sale at a shop at the site that local tradition identifies as the location of Jesus' first miracle, turning water into wine, in the southern Lebanese village of Qana near the border with Israel, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Religious souvenirs displayed for sale at a shop at the site that local tradition identifies as the location of Jesus’ first miracle, turning water into wine, in the southern Lebanese village of Qana near the border with Israel, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)
A cross glows on a hillside above residential buildings at dusk in the coastal town of Jounieh, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A cross glows on a hillside above residential buildings at dusk in the coastal town of Jounieh, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)
Rosaries and crosses hang from a car's rearview mirror as buildings and church towers rise in the background in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Rosaries and crosses hang from a car’s rearview mirror as buildings and church towers rise in the background in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP.)

Southern Lebanon is home to important Christian sites, including Qana, where tradition holds that Jesus performed his first miracle, and the sanctuary of Our Lady of Waiting in Maghdousheh, believed to be where Mary waited while Jesus traveled nearby.

For many Lebanese Christians, these places reflect a long struggle to preserve identity through crisis and war. As Lebanon prepares to welcome the pope, many hope his visit brings a sense of unity, recognition and solace to a weary nation.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.