Listen

Families in southern Lebanon have been fleeing Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah and have taken shelter in Beirut stadiums and schools.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, helped almost 100 Christian residents leave Alma al-Shaab early Tuesday, the last group of residents who for days tried to stand their ground amid the ongoing bombardments between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group.

The Israeli military has said it launched a “focused raid” to eliminate Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure using a brigade combat team under the command of the 36th Division.

The military said before they initiated the operation, its forces launched a combined air and ground attack in the area.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, said it struck Israeli troops inside Lebanon with anti-tank missiles and that it fired a volley of rockets on the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona in retaliation for Israeli strikes on cities, towns and villages in Lebanon.

RELATED: In war-torn Lebanon, a Filipino Jesuit stands with abandoned migrants

Since the latest round of escalation, UNIFIL has supported transportation of dozens of civilians – including children, the elderly and persons with disabilities – to safety from several south Lebanese villages.

Father Pierre El-Rahi, a Maronite priest, was killed on Monday in the village of Qlayaa in the south of Lebanon, reportedly by Israeli artillery fire.

Less than two hours before his death, the priest, in a telephone interview broadcast by the television station Tele Lumiere, said he and his congregation would not leave the village.

“Otherwise, one would lose all hope of returning,” he said, according to Agenzia Fides.

Father Toni Elias, a priest from the village of Rmeish, told Agenzia Fides the death of his fellow priest has affected Christians in the region.

“What has happened compels us to be even more vigilant in order to prevent anything that could endanger the village,” he said.

On Monday, Pope Leo XIV has expressed “profound sorrow” over the death of the Maronite Catholic priest.

The pope also renewed his appeal for an end to fighting throughout the region.

A statement from the press office of the Holy See conveyed the pontiff’s “profound sorrow for all the victims of the recent bombardments in the Middle East, for the many innocent people, including many children, and for those who helped them.”

RELATED: Pope Leo XIV expresses ‘profound sorrow’ for slain priest, all suffering in Middle East

The statement said the pope “follows the events with concern and prays for a swift end to all hostilities.”

The latest round of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah began on Feb. 2 when the group fired rockets and drones on northern Israel following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei two days earlier in a joint U.S.-Israeli strike. Israel retaliated with large waves of airstrikes and Israeli troops captured several new posts in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese government last week declared Hezbollah’s military activities illegal and ordered the country’s security forces to detain those who were behind the strikes on Israel.

Three Hezbollah members were also detained last week while carrying weapons on their way to southern Lebanon and were questioned by judicial authorities. On Monday, the military court in Beirut ordered them released on a $20 bail each, judicial officials told The Associated Press.

The officials said the judge asked the three men what they were doing and they responded that they were heading to southern Lebanon to fight against Israeli forces. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not allowed to speak to the media.

This article included reports from The Associated Press.