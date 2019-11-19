 100 guns turned in at St. Sabina buyback program in Chicago

(Credit: Pixabay.)

A gun buyback program at St. Sabina Church in Chicago produced at least 100 firearms.

CHICAGO  — A gun buyback program at St. Sabina Church in Chicago produced at least 100 firearms.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that police on Saturday traded gift cards for guns — $100 for handguns and rifles and $10 for BB guns, air rifles and replicas.

Father Michael Pfleger’s church collects guns year-round. The last buyback day in April netted 400 guns.

Gayle Blake of Oak Park traded in her father’s old hunting rifle. She had it hidden from her children, but she says “it’s a big relief” to get rid of it.

John Murry turned in a firearm. He says the program helps but more needs to be done. He wants to see more young people stepping up.

More than 1,800 people have been shot in Chicago this year.

