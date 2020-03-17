 Prosecutors file notice of appeal of ruling in abuse case

Prosecutors file notice of appeal of ruling in abuse case

Prosecutors file notice of appeal of ruling in abuse case

(Credit: Pixabay.)

Prosecutors have filed a notice of appeal of a western Pennsylvania judge's ruling throwing out the conviction of a retired Catholic priest accused of having assaulted a boy almost two decades ago.

PITTSBURGH — Prosecutors have filed a notice of appeal of a western Pennsylvania judge’s ruling throwing out the conviction of a retired Catholic priest accused of having assaulted a boy almost two decades ago.

A spokesman for the Allegheny County district attorney’s office said Monday that the brief setting out reasons for the appeal to Superior Court in the case of Father Hugh Lang will be filed at a later date.

Judge Anthony Mariani said last week that he believed that Lang hadn’t received a fair trial. He said prosecutors should not have been allowed to submit evidence that Lang did an internet search for defense attorneys before the release of a grand jury report on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

The 89-year-old defendant was convicted last year of indecent assault and other charges involving a preteen boy in 2001 when he was pastor of St. Therese of Lisieux Parish in Munhall. Authorities alleged that during altar boy training, Lang molested and photographed the child. Lang testified that he didn’t know the alleged victim and denied any abuse.

A judge earlier delayed implementation of a nine- to nearly 24-month jail sentence.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo