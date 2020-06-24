Black Catholic spirituality a force in fight against racism, say pastors

PHILADELPHIA — Two Black Catholic pastors in Philadelphia say their parishes are drawing strength from the Eucharist, prayer and a rich spiritual heritage in the fight against racism.

“St. Katharine Drexel used to say, ‘We go in to go out,’” said Father Stephen Thorne, pastor of St. Martin de Porres in North Philadelphia. “What she meant was that (our time with) the Blessed Sacrament gives us the energy to go forth and do justice.”

“Black Catholics continue to lead first through prayer,” said Msgr. Federico Britto, pastor of St. Cyprian Parish and administrator of St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish in West Philadelphia. “Our culture is one of prayer, which is very celebratory in our liturgies. And we are hoping that through prayer, we will be heard, and there will be transformation and resolution.”

Both Britto and Thorne said that prayer is the natural starting point for eradicating racial inequality, since racism itself is a sin, as the U.S. bishops stated in their 2018 pastoral letter on the issue.

Without addressing the moral root of the problem, external actions — such as protesting and reassessing historical figures — are incomplete and often without lasting effect, Thorne told CatholicPhilly.com, the news website of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

“The hard work is changing hearts and minds,” he said. “You have to know that you won’t be at God’s banquet table in the kingdom if you’re a racist, because it goes against God’s nature.”

The church itself must confront racism in the pews, said both pastors.

“Black Catholics know racism exists in churches,” said Britto. “Even though the bishops have spoken about it, it’s still a systemic issue.”

In particular, he said, there is a need for more men and women of color in religious life and pastoral leadership.

“If Black Catholics see people of color in leadership roles, that says to them, ‘OK, maybe there is a possibility here in the Catholic Church,’” said Britto.

Several canonized and potential saints have already helped to pioneer the church’s path toward equality for all its members, said Britto and Thorne.

Born in Peru to a Spanish father and a Black mother (1579-1639), St. Martin de Porres has long been a patron of Black Catholics. In recent years, he has been joined by a growing number of role models, including:

— Pierre Toussaint (1776-1853), a former slave who became an entrepreneur and philanthropist and has been declared “Venerable,” one phase of his canonization cause.

— Mother Mary Elizabeth Lange (1784-1882), foundress of the Oblate Sisters of Providence.

— Mother Henriette Delille (1813-1862), foundress of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family, also declared “Venerable.”

— Julia Greeley (born between 1833 and 1848; died 1918), a former slave who promoted devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

— Sister Thea Bowman (1937-1990), who became a Catholic as a child and entered religious life as a Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration.

— Father Augustus Tolton (1854-1897), a former slave who became the first known Black Catholic diocesan priest in the United States. He, too, has been declared “Venerable.”

“They went through a lot as far as racism and injustice are concerned,” said Britto. “But their prayerfulness, their conviction, their hands on the plow kept them focused and got them to the finish line.”

Others, though not themselves of color, have been partners in that process, said Thorne, citing Philadelphia’s St. Katharine Drexel, who devoted her life and her family fortune to the service of African Americans and Native Americans.

Thorne also pointed to current archdiocesan priests, such as Msgr. Wilfred Pashley, pastor of St. Barbara Parish in Philadelphia, as longtime friends of the area’s Black Catholics.

“Msgr. Pashley has spent his entire ministry, 57 years, in the African American community,” said Thorne. “And so many others are doing that work today as well.”

Following international outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis under police restraint, some parishes are beginning to team up to tackle systemic racism head-on.

Parishioners from St. Martin de Porres and from St. John Chrysostom Parish in Wallingford plan to meet in a virtual town hall in late June to discuss the issue. St. Raymond of Penafort Parish also has announced its pastoral team is developing an online series of reflections about racism and its impact.

Such conversations also should focus on the richness of Black Catholic spirituality and how it nurtures the entire body of Christ, said Britto and Thorne.

“Martin de Porres, Tolton, Thea Bowman — these people didn’t look at themselves as victims, but as children of God, with gifts to offer and gifts to bring to the church,” Britto said. “Our music, our worship, our understanding of Scripture, our care for the poor: We share our gifts and our victories.”

To that list, Thorne added “family, community and joy,” as well as “a real sense of reconciliation” — born of centuries of tragedy, such as the June 2015 mass shooting of congregants at Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Days after the massacre, victims’ family members appeared in court for the bond hearing of gunman Dylann Roof, and said they forgave him.

“That speaks to the heart of African American spirituality,” said Thorne, and to “a church that needs to be a home, with everybody at the same table.”

Christian is a senior content producer for CatholicPhilly.com, the news website of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.