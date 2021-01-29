NY’s Cardinal Dolan quarantining; a contact tested positive

In this July 11, 2020 file photo, New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan, at New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral, blesses a photo held by a loved one during the blessing of cremated remains of Mexicans who died from COVID-19. Dolan is quarantining himself after being in close contact last week with someone who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, the Archdiocese said, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP.)

Cardinal Timothy Dolan is quarantining himself after being in close contact last week with someone who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York said Friday.

NEW YORK — Cardinal Timothy Dolan is quarantining himself after being in close contact last week with someone who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York said Friday.

The 70-year-old cardinal has no symptoms and hasn’t tested positive himself, the archdiocese said in a statement. For now, he is canceling all public appearances — including celebrating Sunday’s 10:15 a.m. Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral — while his quarantine continues.

Some staff members also had contact with the same person and are quarantining, the archdiocese said.

Serving over 2.8 million Catholics in the Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island in New York City and six counties north of it, the archdiocese is the nation’s second-largest, after Los Angeles.

Dolan has been its leader since 2009.

