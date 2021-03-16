Lawmakers launch new push for child sex abuse lawsuit window

Lawmakers launch new push for child sex abuse lawsuit window

The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Credit: Pixabay.)

Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday launched a rarely used emergency process to amend the state constitution, advancing a proposal that would give victims of child sexual abuse a 2-year window to file otherwise outdated civil lawsuits.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday launched a rarely used emergency process to amend the state constitution, advancing a proposal that would give victims of child sexual abuse a 2-year window to file otherwise outdated civil lawsuits.

The House Judiciary Committee voted for the amendment, drafted because the Department of State under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf failed to make the required advertisement of a different version of the amendment that had passed both legislative chambers. It was sent to the full House for its consideration.

The Wolf administration’s mishandling of the previous amendment led to the abrupt resignation last month of Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, who has described it as an administrative error.

The bill says failure to advertise the previous amendment frustrates the constitutional process, denies people the ability to express their will by amending the state constitution, and “threatens the very nature” of Pennsylvania’s republican form of government.

An emergency amendment must pass by a two-thirds approval vote. Its main sponsor says it requires legislative approval in the coming two weeks if it has any chance to make the May 18 primary ballot as a referendum.

Voters added the emergency amendment process to the state constitution in 1967, and it has been used three times, all involving flooding or storms in the 1970s, according to the Department of State.

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Keep Independent Support Us

Latest Stories

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Podcast:

Latest

Top

© 2021 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo