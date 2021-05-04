Political speeches to resume at Kentucky’s Fancy Farm picnic at Catholic parissh

Political speeches to resume at Kentucky’s Fancy Farm picnic at Catholic parissh

In this Aug. 4, 2018, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., waives to the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic, in Fancy Farm, Ky. (Credit: Timothy D. Easley/AP.)

Some of Kentucky’s most prominent leaders can start warming up their best zingers — the political speeches will resume at the Fancy Farm picnic after a one-year hiatus caused by COVID-19.

FRANKFORT, Kentucky — Some of Kentucky’s most prominent leaders can start warming up their best zingers — the political speeches will resume at the Fancy Farm picnic after a one-year hiatus caused by COVID-19.

Organizers confirmed Monday that the picnic and speeches are on for this year. Bob Babbage, a former Kentucky secretary of state and auditor, will be emcee of the political speaking — a rite of passage for statewide candidates in the Bluegrass State.

The picnic — also known for its barbecue — is set for Aug. 7 in the far western Kentucky community of Fancy Farm. Last year’s picnic was scaled back and the political speeches were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With more people getting the COVID-19 vaccine, “we feel comfortable of having a traditional picnic this year,” said Steven Elder, chairman of the picnic’s political speaking.

“Seeing the (Kentucky) Derby on Saturday, that was a blessing to any Kentuckian,” he said in a phone interview. “And knowing that we are preparing and planning for the Fancy Farm picnic is just another. It’s a normal return to life.”

The picnic’s political speaking is the traditional start of the fall campaign season in Kentucky. This is a nonelection year, but attention is already turning to next year’s U.S. Senate race and the 2023 campaign for governor. The speeches are broadcast on statewide television.

The picnic is a fundraiser for the St. Jerome’s Catholic Church and school.

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Keep Independent Support Us

Latest Stories

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Podcast:

Latest

Top

© 2021 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo