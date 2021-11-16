BALTIMORE — A priest was injured when he was robbed and hit with a gun in Baltimore’s Little Italy, police said.

Baltimore City police said a man approached the priest around 4 p.m. Friday as he got out of his car on South Exeter Street and told him to hand over his wallet, news outlets reported.

Father Bernard Carman of St. Leo’s Catholic Church said when he refused, the man hit the side of his head with a gun, reached into his pocket and took the wallet, and a woman grabbed his phone. During the struggle, Carman fell and hit his head on a brick wall.

Neighbors and an ambulance help him immediately, he said.

Police have not said if the man or woman have been identified or arrested.

Carman still has some bumps and scrapes, but he is doing OK. He said Sunday that he hopes his two assailants turn themselves in and consider “a change of life.”