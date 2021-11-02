WICHITA, Kansas — A Wichita-area priest has been placed on administrative leave after he was accused of sexually abusing a child, according to the Catholic Diocese of Wichita.

Father Michael Schemm will be restricted from offering sacraments or preaching while the allegation is investigated, the diocese said in a news release Monday.

Bishop Carl A. Kemme put Schemm on leave after the Diocesean Review Board made the recommendation following an initial review of the allegations, according to the release.

Schemm was pastor at the Church of the Resurrection in Bel Aire.

The diocese did not provide specific information on where or when the alleged abuse occurred, or the age of the victim.