Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley answers a reporter’s question at a joint press conference with Archbishop Richard G. Henning held Aug. 5 at the Archdiocese of Boston’s Pastoral Center to announce Archbishop Henning’s appointment as the next Archbishop of Boston. (Credit: Steven Senne/AP.)

Listen

NEW YORK – When asked by a reporter to consider his legacy in the Archdiocese of Boston, Cardinal Seán O’Malley gave a slight smile and said he hasn’t thought about it, before crediting any legacy of his to those who have supported him and the Church’s mission for the last 20-plus years.

Nationally, however, after the Vatican publicized that Bishop Richard Henning of Providence will succeed O’Malley, tributes poured in from secular and Catholic leaders commending O’Malley for his work to advance the mission of the local, national, and global Church.

Church leaders also commended Pope Francis’s decision to name Henning as his successor.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, who serves as a cardinal alongside O’Malley and knows Henning from his time as an auxiliary bishop in the Diocese of Rockville Centre, said Pope Francis made a wise choice in Henning, and thanked O’Malley for his decades of leadership.

“The Holy Father has chosen well in appointing Long Island native, Bishop Richard Henning, an outstanding priest and bishop, as the next Archbishop of Boston!” Dolan said in a statement, adding that the New York bishops relied on Henning’s “wise counsel and pastoral insights.”

“I must share a word of gratitude to my brother, Cardinal Sean O’Malley, as he begins his well-earned retirement from his role as Archbishop of Boston,” Dolan continued. “For decades he has been a leader for the Church in the United States, and I know that we can look forward to his continued presence with us, as he continues his loving service to Jesus and His Church.”

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey extended gratitude to O’Malley and said she knows that “he will continue to be a guide and an inspiration for us all.” She also congratulated Henning and said she looks forward to working with him.

“I greatly admire [O’Malley’s] deep faith and his empathy and compassion for all,” Healey said in a statement. “He will be remembered for his lifesaving support for families experiencing homelessness, his advocacy for more affordable housing, his support for victims of human trafficking and his global leadership in the fight against climate change. I was humbled and privileged to seek and receive his advice many times during my time as Attorney General and Governor.”

Catholic University of America President Peter Kilpatrick called O’Malley one of the university’s “most distinguished alumni” following the announcement. O’Malley earned a master’s degree from the university in the 1960s, served as a professor there from 1969-1973, and as chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees in 2016-2017. He remains on the Board of Trustees.

“On behalf of Catholic University, I would like to thank Cardinal O’Malley for his leadership, which has been marked by profound commitment to the Church and her mission,” Kilpatrick said in a statement. “His efforts in addressing critical issues, such as the global immigration crisis and the clergy sexual abuse crisis, reflect his deep sense of responsibility and compassion.”

Auxiliary Bishop Robert Reed of Boston in a statement said the archdiocese is “blessed” by Henning’s appointment as the next archbishop, adding that “there are not enough words to express our tremendous gratitude to Cardinal Seán O’Malley.”

Hosffman Ospino, chair of the Department of Religious Education and Pastoral Ministry at Boston College, and a leading voice on Hispanic ministry, told Crux that O’Malley’s commitment to affirming the importance of underrepresented communities should serve as a model for future church leaders. Particularly, he highlighted O’Malley’s work with Hispanic Catholics, and his mindfulness that “investment in this community, particularly young Hispanics, is crucial to secure the vibrancy of Catholic communities in the country.”

“Personally, I say goodbye to a pastor, supporter and role model,” Ospino said. “I look forward to working with Archbishop-elect Richard G. Henning, who I know, has a strong pastoral heart, a passion for ministerial formation, and many years of experience serving Hispanic Catholics.”

Henning was introduced as archbishop-elect at an August 5 news conference, where the parallels between O’Malley’s appointment 21-years-ago and Henning’s were clear. O’Malley, 58 at the time, noted that he had only been in the Diocese of Palm Beach for nine months before he came to Boston. Henning, 58, has led the Diocese of Providence for barely a year.

Henning will be installed on October 31.

In opening remarks, O’Malley touted the arrival of a new archbishop as “a time of renewal and hope,” and his successor as someone who “brings the heart of a pastor in his new role.”

“Pope Francis has said a priest is someone who transmits hope to restless hearts,” O’Malley said. “In Archbishop-elect Henning, I believe this to be a true virtue and example of his priestly care for the people of God. Archbishop Henning is a joyful pastor who seeks to serve Christ and his people.”

Henning, meanwhile, noted the shock and surprise of his appointment. He thanked Pope Francis and O’Malley, and acknowledged the “special tug” in his heart for Rhode Islanders after what he described as a joyful and intense tenure had come to an end. To Bostonians, he said he comes ready to listen.

“As I look forward to this new ministry in the Bay State, I would like to offer my greetings to the clergy, religious and faithful of Boston, and to all men and women of goodwill,” Henning said. “I’m humbled by the size and the history of this archdiocese, and I am very well aware that I have a lot to learn and so I’ll be eager for your witness of faith and to learn your wisdom.”

“I think my first job really is just to be listener and to begin to understand,” Henning added.

Henning, born and raised in Rockville Centre, New York, was ordained an auxiliary bishop of his home diocese in 2018, where he served until he became bishop of Providence, Rhode Island, last year. His ministry as a priest began at a New York parish in the 1990s, before becoming a teacher at and ultimately head of the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Huntington, New York.

Henning was at the Diocese of Rockville Centre when it filed for bankruptcy in 2020 – a move that has been criticized by clergy sex abuse survivor advocates as unjust and lacking transparency. Jeff Anderson & Associates PA, a firm that represents clergy sex abuse survivors, called Henning’s appointment a “concerning and foreboding move” for that reason. At the news conference, Henning highlighted that as an auxiliary bishop he had little to do with the bankruptcy decision. He did, however, defend it.

“Bishop [John] Barres argued at the time, and it makes sense to me, I agree with it, that it really was the only decision that would have allowed the diocese to meet the obligations of survivors, as well as continue the mission of the church,” Henning said.

Like Dolan, others who know Henning commended Pope Francis’s decision.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre, in a statement, said Henning is “a creative and pastoral evangelizer, a biblical theologian and teacher, and a seminary formator with great pastoral experience and a deep love for the Hispanic community in the United States.”

“As a son of Long Island and the Diocese of Rockville Centre, we take a humble pride in Bishop Henning’s … mission spirit, love for the poor and all those who carry the Cross of Christ,” the diocese said. “Bishop Henning’s commitment to global evangelization illustrates how a care for the global mission of the Church makes us more effective evangelizers in our local parishes and dioceses. Bishop Henning is a fine pastor and biblical theologian.”

Bishop Robert Brennan of Brooklyn, who has known Henning since they were students at St. John’s University together, said Henning will be an important voice for the national church in his new role.

“While I am sure the Catholic community of Rhode Island will miss him, he will be a blessing to the Church in Boston, building on the great work of Cardinal O’Malley. At the same time, he will be an important voice for the Church in the United States,” Brennan said.

Follow John Lavenburg on X: @johnlavenburg