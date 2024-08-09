Listen

NEW YORK – With no explanation other than “canonical concerns have been raised,” the Diocese of Des Moines, Iowa, and a local ministry it supports that holds national “healing services” have agreed to pause the ministry’s operations until the concerns have been adequately addressed.

The Diocese of Des Moines announced on August 7 that the diocese and the local Prairie Fire Ministries have agreed to pause all of Prairie Fire Ministries and the ministry of affiliate organizations until the canonical concerns have been adequately addressed.

“Canonical concerns have been raised to the Diocese of Des Moines and Prairie Fire Ministries Leadership regarding the exercise of ministry within the Prairie Fire Ministries organization,” the Diocese of Des Moines said August 7. “Due to the nature of these concerns, the Diocese and Prairie Fire Ministries have mutually agreed to pause all Prairie Fire ministries and the ministry of affiliate organizations until these concerns have been adequately addressed.”

Founded by Tim Jameson and approved by Bishop William Joensen in 2021, Prairie Fire Ministries has ministered to people from across the country through its monthly healing service, which it describes on its website as “offering them a transformative encounter with the living God.”

According to the ministry’s website, the healing service was “born out of the desire to stir up the Holy Spirit, witness to the power of God, and awaken souls to Jesus’ personal, merciful love. It is described as an “evening of adoration, reconciliation, and healing prayer.”

“At every Healing Service you’ll experience the opportunity to worship the Lord through song, listen to the preaching of the Gospel, pray for the outpouring of healing grace into our community, and receive individual prayer from our prayer teams,” the website states. “The Blessed Sacrament is exposed throughout the evening and priests are readily available for Reconciliation.”

The Prairie Fire Ministries website adds that the healing service is “not a Mass, but rather an opportunity to sing, pray, and experience the movements of the Holy Spirit in His eucharistic presence.”

Reached by Crux for comment, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Des Moines declined to comment on what the canonical concerns are that led to the decision, saying the statement “speaks for itself” and that they “cannot add more to it.” Prairie Fire Ministries did not respond to a Crux request for comment.

The ministry announced on its Facebook page August 8 that there will be no healing service this Saturday, August 10, and that it will be postponed until a later date. The organization’s website also lists all future dates through January 2025 as to be determined.

In the statement, the diocese said both they and the ministry expect to address the concerns “promptly.”

“Both the Diocese of Des Moines and Prairie Fire Ministries Leadership intend to address these concerns promptly and with due diligence,” the Diocese of Des Moines said.

Follow John Lavenburg on X: @johnlavenburg