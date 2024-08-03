Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., offers remarks following the Senate Democrats policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol, July 20, 2024, in Washington. Schumer is daring Republicans to vote against a bipartisan tax cut package aimed at expanding the child tax credit for millions of families and restoring some business tax breaks. (Credit: Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP)

NEW YORK – A failed attempt by the U.S. Senate to pass legislation that would expand the child tax credit was a “missed opportunity,” says the U.S. Bishops’ Conference.

The roughly $79 billion bipartisan bill, which would have also provided some tax breaks for businesses, on August 1 received a vote of 48 in favor and 44 opposed. It needed 60 votes to advance to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature.

The current child tax credit is $2,000 per qualifying child. The bill would have expanded child tax credits in part by lifting the $1,600 ceiling on refundability, as well as adjusting the benefits for inflation. It would have primarily helped low-income families with multiple children.

“[The] failed vote in the Senate was a missed opportunity to improve the lives of roughly 16 million children who are currently excluded from receiving the full value of the Child Tax Credit,” A USCCB spokesperson told Crux. “The USCCB has long-supported expansion of the tax credit, and we will continue to advocate on behalf of families and encourage lawmakers to prioritize the poorest children.”

Earlier this year, the legislation passed the House with a 357-70 vote.

The majority of Senate Republicans voted against the legislation, with the majority of Senate Democrats voting for the bill. Three Republicans Senators – Josh Hawley of Missouri, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, and Rick Scott of Florida – joined Democrats in support of the bill. Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Bernie Sanders of Vermont – two independent Senators who caucus with Democrats – joined the majority of Republicans in opposing the legislation.

After the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, a Democrat, said that because of Senate Republicans “American families lost.” Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, a Republican, meanwhile, argued that the changes in the bill were “cash welfare instead of relief for working taxpayers.” He also echoed the sentiment of other Republicans that the legislation wasn’t ready for a vote, and merely brought forth by Democrats to gain a talking point.

