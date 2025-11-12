Listen

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops have elected Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City as their next president, choosing a seasoned leader at a challenging moment in the life of the Church in the United States and a difficult moment in the political life of the country.

The pontificate of Leo XIV is still taking shape, while Catholics are divided politically in the U.S. over a host of issues including immigration, the bishops are in search of elusive consensus over how to engage with the Trump administration, and several dioceses either remain vacant or have leaders past retirement age.

Coakley came to Oklahoma City in 2011, when Benedict XVI moved him from Salina, where he was bishop from 2004-2010, after just over 20 years as a priest of the Diocese of Wichita. His episcopal motto, Duc in Altum (“Put out into the deep waters”), was a favorite expression of Pope St. John Paul II, who first named him bishop.

Coakley is a Knight of Columbus and has served on several USCCB committees, as well as chairman of the U.S. bishops’ international relief and humanitarian aid agency, Catholic Relief Services.

“I’m humbled by the trust which my brother bishops have placed in me by choosing me to serve as president of our episcopal conference,” Coakley wrote on the X social media platform on Tuesday, shortly after his election at the USCCB fall plenary in Baltimore, Maryland.

Coakley’s election came in a run-off between him and Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville – a border town in the far south of Texas – after two rounds of voting failed to secure an absolute majority for any of the nine candidates in the running.

The runoff result was 128-109 in favor of Coakley, with the vice-presidency of the conference going to Flores in a separate ballot.

“Once again, the Lord is inviting me to put out into deep waters in calling me to accept this service and burden of leadership today,” Coakley also said.

Coakley said he accepts the new role “in faith and with great hope,” and asks for “the prayers of all of the clergy, religious women and men and the faithful of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City.”

Coakley’s election to the USCCB presidency also creates a vacancy, as Coakley had been secretary to the conference.

A statement from the USCCB press office said the secretary’s billet will be filled in an election on Wednesday, with the winner completing Coakley’s term, set to expire in Nov. 2027.