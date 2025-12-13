Bishop Steve Wood of St. Andrew’s Church thanks health care workers at East Cooper Medical Center, where he was a patient fighting COVID-19 easier in the year, during an evening event to honor health care workers at East Cooper Medical Center Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Credit: Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP.)

The top leader of the Anglican Church in North America faces a church trial after a board of inquiry said Friday it found probable cause for formal charges that include abuse of power and sexual immorality.

Archbishop Stephen Wood was already suspended from ministry in November by his fellow bishops after allegations against him went public. Wood, a married father of four, has denied any misconduct.

The Anglican Church in North America was formed in 2009 by conservatives who split from the U.S. Episcopal Church and the Anglican Church of Canada over liberalizing trends in those churches, including the ordination of openly LGBTQ+ bishops. The church says it has about 130,000 members in about 1,000 congregations in the U.S. and Canada.

The board of inquiry issued its ruling after a group of church members filed a presentment — a formal set of charges — against him in October. Under church rules, such charges face review by a board of inquiry before being sent to a formal trial. If a bishop is found guilty of a church charge, remedies can range from censure to suspension to removal from ministry.

Wood faces three charges, according to the board: violation of ordination vows, sexual immorality and conduct giving just cause for scandal or offense, including the abuse of ecclesiastical power. The board statement did not give any details on the charges.

An investigative report by The Washington Post said the complaint alleged sexual misconduct by Wood before he became archbishop last year, in his roles as a pastor and regional bishop.

The presentment also included allegations that he bullied staffers and plagiarized sermons, according to the Post, which later reported that a second woman has formally accused Wood of sexual harassment.

The church’s current dean, Bishop Julian Dobbs, is assuming Wood’s duties as archbishop during his suspension.

Wood is bishop of the Diocese of the Carolinas. During his suspension, that diocese will be led by Acting Bishop David Bryan. Wood also retired as rector of his parish, St. Andrew’s in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, after the allegations became public.