Archbishop Tartaglia of Glasgow dies weeks after testing positive for COVID-19

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – Weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, Archbishop Philip Tartaglia of Glasgow died suddenly at his home Wednesday morning at the age of 70.

He was appointed to head Scotland’s largest diocese in 2012, after serving as Bishop of Paisley since 2005.

The President of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, Bishop Hugh Gilbert, said he learned of the news with the “deepest sadness.”

“His loss to his family, his clergy and the people of the Archdiocese of Glasgow will be immeasurable but for the entire Church in Scotland this is a day of immense loss and sadness. He was a gentle, caring and warm-hearted pastor who combined compassion with a piercing intellect,” the bishop said.

Archbishop Leo Cushley of St. Andrews & Edinburgh said he was “shocked” by the announcement.

“He was a dear friend whom I’ve known most of my life and his learning, wisdom and experience benefited so many people, in Paisley, Glasgow and beyond,” Cushley said.

“He will be sorely missed by everyone in the Catholic Church in Scotland. My affection and prayers go to his family, who are also dear friends, and to all the clergy and people of the Archdiocese. May the Lord welcome him into paradise.”

In Paisley, Bishop John Keenan called his predecessor called Tartaglia a “caring shepherd.”

“He was a much-loved Bishop of Paisley and will be remembered fondly by many,” Keenan said.

Tartaglia had tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after Christmas and was self-isolating at home at the time of his death, although the Archdiocese of Glasgow said the cause of death is “not yet clear.”

