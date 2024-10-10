Listen

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – A Catholic bishop in England is calling on employers to recognize and respond to the mental health needs of their workers.

Bishop Paul Mason is the Bishop of the Forces in England and the Lead Bishop for Mental Health for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

“For many of us, our workplace is a central hub of our daily life,” he said.

“It can provide a sense of purpose, belonging and connection, strengthening our mental health in the face of life’s challenges… In practice, however, workplaces can also be sources of stress, depression and anxiety, which can harm our mental health,” Mason continued.

His words come marking World Mental Health Day, taking place on Oct. 10.

During this year’s World Mental Health Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) is highlighting the “vital connection between mental health and work.”

It is estimated that 15 percent of British workers have an existing mental health condition. Records show 875,000 workers suffered from work-related stress, depression and anxiety in 2022-23; and mental health was the fifth most common reason for sickness absences in 2022.

“Given these challenges, it is vital that workplaces are equipped to recognize and respond to the mental health needs of their workers, from fostering healthy and supportive relationships to ensuring employees are paid justly and supported to spend time with their loved ones and at rest,” the bishop said.

Mason also noted the well-known link between homelessness and poor mental health.

“We know that 80 percent of homeless people report suffering from mental health problems,” he said.

“We must remember the physical and psychological suffering of the large number of people who live on our streets and continue to support and encourage the great work of Catholic parishes and charities in caring for those in such difficult circumstances,” the bishop said.

He pointed out that while there have been significant improvements in our cultural awareness and acceptance of the importance of mental health in recent years, there remain many opportunities to improve our support for those struggling with their mental health.

“The work of Catholic charities such as Catholic Care in Leeds and the Kenelm Youth Trust in Birmingham, amongst very many others, is especially valuable in helping those suffering from mental health problems,” Mason said.

In a statement, the WHO said safe, healthy working environments “can act as a protective factor for mental health.”

The WHO says unhealthy conditions including stigma, discrimination, and exposure to risks like harassment and other poor working conditions, can pose significant risks, affecting mental health, overall quality of life and consequently participation or productivity at work.

“With 60 percent of the global population in work, urgent action is needed to ensure work prevents risks to mental health and protects and supports mental health at work,” the WHO says.

The global agency said it is essential for governments, employers, the organizations which represent workers and employers, and other stakeholders responsible for workers’ health and safety to work together to improve mental health at work.

“Action to address mental health at work should be done with the meaningful involvement of workers and their representatives, and persons with lived experience of mental health conditions. By investing efforts and resources in evidence-based approaches and interventions at work, we can ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive at work and in life. Let’s take action today for a healthier future,” the WHO statement says.

Mason said people need to care for their own mental health as well as that of others.

“We are all made in the image and likeness of God, and it is vital that we take care of our own mental health, and that safe and effective help is provided whenever needed, both inside and outside our workplaces,” the bishop said.

“Care and compassion towards those who are sick in mind, body and soul are central to what it means to follow Christ. Christ identified himself with those who were unwell and called for his followers to pay the same attention to those in need,” he said.

