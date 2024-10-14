A car burns as Irish policemen stand at the scene of an attack in Dublin city center, Nov. 23, 2023. (Credit: Brian Lawless/AP.)

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – As the Republic of Ireland promises a firmer stance against migrants, the Irish bishops have issued a statement calling the nation “to welcome migrants so as to support the defense of their inalienable rights.”

Earlier this year, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris promised a “firmer system” on immigration after a series of protests against asylum seekers happened across the country.

The Republic of Ireland has a population of around 5.2 million people and has around 13,000 registered asylum seekers. There are also more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees in the country.

A series of anti-immigration protests last year saw some buildings and cars burned by protestors.

Harris said Ireland needs to rethink its approach to immigration in an interview with Sky News earlier this year.

“Now we’re a country in which people wish to come to make a better life, but we do need a fair and firm system,” he said.

“It is true to say that there are some people who seek to exploit moments of crisis, but there’s also a need for government to do a better job in terms of listening to communities and engaging with communities,” the prime minister added.

In their letter issued over the weekend – called A Hundred Thousand Welcomes? – the Irish bishop said the island’s “tradition of hospitality … faces challenges due to rising immigration, which has exposed longstanding societal issues like housing, homelessness, and gaps in social services.”

“These challenges existed before immigration became a prominent issue, but some fearful and angry voices now call for closing borders,” the statement says.

“However, the Irish people, conscious of our own history of migration and Christian faith, must continue to welcome newcomers. Many immigrants bring valuable skills and talents, while others seek support for a better future,” the bishops continue.

The Church leaders note migration has been a central part of Irish history, shaped by events such as war, famine and economic collapse – including the Great Famine of 1845 to 1852, which saw nearly two million people leaving Ireland.

However, they also point out migration has long been a reality for the Irish, with significant exoduses as recently as the 1950s and 1980s – “the legacies of which remain with us today.”

“It is a new experience for Ireland to be a destination for migrants, a clear sign of the country’s economic and social progress,” the statement says.

The bishops also say historically, Irish migrants often faced discrimination abroad, including in England where Irish immigrants were often a “suspect community” due to The Troubles in Northern Ireland that only ended with the Good Friday Agreement of 1998.

The Church leaders imply Irish citizens should keep this in mind as the nation sees new arrivals seeking a better life on the island.

“In recent years, Ireland has seen many immigrants seeking a better life, and local parishes, schools, and community organizations have played a key role in integrating them. The Catholic Church in Ireland has become a space where long established communities encounter and befriend newcomers, fostering diversity – which is a gift and a source of renewal,” the statement says.

Ireland’s Catholic bishops say they strongly encourage a “culture of encounter” that goes beyond mere tolerance of newcomers.

“Such a culture fosters authentic participation and integration. Polite tolerance can leave migrants feeling isolated, but true Christian encounter involves mutual enrichment, where established communities and newcomers share and learn from each other,” the bishops say.

“Church teachings affirm the dignity of every person – including that of the migrant – and remind us that every person possesses inalienable rights and deserve respect and welcome,” they add.

A Hundred Thousand Welcomes? Admits immigration to Ireland is high at present, with the most recent year for which there are statistics saying 149,200 people came to live in Ireland with 69,900 people leaving in the same period.

These numbers contain a great diversity, including Irish citizens returning to live here, people on employment visas coming to take up particular roles, EU citizens with the freedom of movement, and people from Britain who benefit from the Common Travel Area.

According to the European Union, the number of people found to have been here in Ireland illegally in 2023 was 1,485 people.

In their new letter, the Irish bishops say one of the reasons why the topic of immigration can be contentious is that differences within the meaning of the term are not always acknowledged, with “Immigrant” often meaning someone who has made a permanent home in a new country and “migrant” meaning someone who is only based in the new country for a period.

“While these definitions are important from a legal perspective, we should not allow them to obscure what matters most to Christians: Regardless of where a person was born or what passport they carry: they are our neighbor,” the Church leaders say.

“It is common to hear people talk about the costs of immigration. But almost one-in-five workers in the Irish economy are ‘non-Irish-nationals.’ Our economy could not function without the people working in the sectors of hospitality, education, healthcare and technology, who have come here from elsewhere,” the bishops continue.

“Economists describe our economy as ‘at full employment’ and it is still growing. There is clearly an inescapable need for migration. No one can but doubt that these newcomers have become foundational to the positive operation of our society,” they add.

The bishops admit Ireland faces significant challenges, such as homelessness, strained health services, and an education system struggling to meet demands, but add that these issues have not been caused by migration.

“Migrants can help address these needs, contributing positively to society. It is important to approach immigration policies in a way that serves the common good, which includes both migrants and citizens. We are fortunate to live in a country with a stable democracy and a vibrant civil society, and we encourage all citizens to participate in such political debate to the fullest of their abilities and convictions,” the statement says.

The bishops conclude their new document by saying as migration to Ireland increases, it brings both difficulties and opportunities for society.

“While the changes ahead remain uncertain, the teachings of the Gospel provide timeless guidance on addressing these challenges,” the statement says.

“As we face the ongoing realities of migration, displacement, and human trafficking, we must draw from these sources of faith for guidance,” the bishops say.

“May we always welcome and advocate for migrants. In doing so, we fulfil our shared role as a ‘migrant pilgrim people,’ continuing the Irish tradition of openness, encounter, and hospitality, and bearing witness to God’s eternal love,” the statement concludes.

