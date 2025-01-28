Listen

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – A record levels of ship abandonment on the high seas has left thousands of seafarers stranded without pay, provisions, or a way home.

In 2023, the Inspector Coordinator for the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) said the rise in numbers of seafarers’ abandonments is “unacceptable.”

“It is a consequence of an industry where the seafarer can be a throw-away commodity,” said Steve Trowsdale.

“Seafarers and their families pay the ultimate price for the greed and non-compliance of ship owners, enduring the inhuman consequences of a system that compromises their well-being, dignity, and basic human rights,” he said.

The Catholic charity Stella Maris – formerly the Apostleship of the Sea – is now calling for urgent action in response to the problem, which is getting worse.

It noted that in January 2025, joint data from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and International Labor Organization (ILO) data said 310 ships were reported abandoned in 2024, a significant increase from 142 in 2023.

In a recent press briefing, IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez, stressed the need for better compliance with existing regulations to help seafarers.

“There is a responsibility for member states and ship owners to treat their people better. The framework is in place, but we need everyone to do their part,” he said.

Tim Hill, the Chief Executive of Stella Maris, said the figures presented by the international organizations are “not just statistics, but represent lives upended and families pushed into financial hardship.

“Abandoned seafarers often endure harrowing conditions – trapped on vessels without adequate provisions or wages and unsure when they’ll be able to return home to their loved ones. The physical and mental toll is devastating,” he said.

The charity pointed out seafarers can spend months aboard vessels as they await resolution of their cases, without any income to send home. In one case supported by Stella Maris, a group of abandoned seafarers in Kenya faced over a year on their ship with little food and no wages.

Margaret Masibo, the Stella Maris chaplain in Mombasa, Kenya, said men were crying, others were shouting, some had just withdrawn into silence.

“For several days, they had no food or fresh water. They were starving to death. Since the ship had been abandoned, not a single person had stepped on board to help – until I did. The men had no money and couldn’t disembark because they didn’t have papers to be in Kenya. It was a terrible, heart-breaking sight to see people abandoned so carelessly,” she said.

For over 100 years, Stella Maris has supported seafarers, who are often the primary breadwinners for their families, and their absence can plunge their loved ones into financial distress.

“The ripple effects of abandonment stretch far beyond the ship. Whole communities suffer when seafarers are left stranded and unpaid,” Hill said.

He also said a growing rise in international conflicts is also affecting the lives of seafarers.

“Violence in the Red and Black Seas has created financial and logistical challenges for the maritime industry. Combined with this is the rise of the ‘shadow fleet’ which is seeing more companies operate outside of maritime laws and regulations to evade sanctions and transport goods illicitly,” Hill told Crux.

“However, none of these factors excuse the abandonment of seafarers who deserve to be treated with respect, to be paid fairly and have their rights upheld,” he added.

Stella Maris provides direct support to seafarers, including food parcels, legal assistance, and pastoral care.

However, the charity warns that more needs to be done to prevent this crisis from escalating.

“The world relies on seafarers to keep trade moving, yet they remain among the most vulnerable workers. We must stand together to enforce international laws, hold negligent companies accountable, and provide immediate assistance to abandoned crew to ensure that seafarers’ rights are respected and their dignity upheld,” Hill said.

The Stella Maris chief executive said these issues don’t just affect seafarers.

“On a practical level, it disrupts global supply chains, causing delays, shortages, and rising costs for essential goods like food, medicine, and fuel, affecting people everywhere,” he told Crux.

“But beyond the financial consequences, there is a human cost,” Hill said.

“Behind every abandoned ship is a crew of seafarers, isolated, far from home, struggling without pay, food, or basic necessities. Catholic Social Teaching reminds us that every human being deserves dignity in their work. These men and women, who keep global trade moving, deserve compassion, justice, and support from all of us. Their welfare is not just a shipping issue — it’s a human issue,” he said.

