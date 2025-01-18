Listen

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – A new film examining the role of Scotland’s Catholic international aid agency was wowed by a popular Scottish pop band.

The movie is called “Dignity”, which is also a popular song from the 1980s by the band Deacon Blue and was premiered at the Glasgow Film Theatre on Jan. 17.

“Deacon Blue’s ‘Dignity’ is an iconic Scottish song. Every wedding and celebration finishes with it blaring out. So to include it in the film – a celebration of SCIAF’s life-changing work in Zambia – sent tingles down the spine,” said James Cave, the SCIAF filmmaker.

The Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) is the official relief and development agency of the Catholic Church in Scotland and a proud member of the Caritas family.

Legendary Scottish musician Ricky Ross wowed crowds in Glasgow as he spoke about his humanitarian work in Africa.

“I was delighted to be involved in the whole project and it was great to finally see it on the big screen. I enjoyed being in the GFT with so many SCIAF supporters, sharing our stories of Zambia,” Ross said.

“The film itself is amazing – and all created in-house at SCIAF. If you get a chance, you really should see it. I’m so proud to be a part of it,” he added.

For many years Ricky and his wife Lorraine McIntosh – who is also a member of Deacon Blue – have supported the work of SCIAF for years, and both have travelled to Zambia, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo in support of the charity.

The film launch marks the start of SCIAF’s 60th anniversary year – having been founded in a Rutherglen classroom in 1965.

“Filming for SCIAF has taken me to some of the poorest, most inaccessible places on the planet – which are also some of the most inspiring and heart-warming places I’ve ever been, too,” said Cave.

“So, to be able to shine a light on these voices – while rubbing shoulders with music legend Ricky Ross – has been a real highlight for me,” he added.

“From the title music, shivers were bolting down my spine. I hope it inspired those who came along too and encourages them to continue their generous support of SCIAF’s amazing work around the world,” the filmmaker continued.

The film tells the story of how SCIAF gives people a hand up in some of the most remote and challenging parts of the world. How, through local partners, SCIAF offers skills and encouragement that allow people to grow more food, grow in confidence, and grow as communities,” Cave told Crux.

The film looks at SCIAF’s Kumena Project, which is funded from the Scottish government. Since 2017, it’s supported hundreds of families to increase their income and food security in the rural areas of Kabwe in the African nation of Zambia.

“Over six years, the Kumena project helped some of the most marginalised women in Zambia to feed their families, build their livelihoods, and live their lives in real dignity,” the filmmaker said.

“‘Dignity’ sums up everything SCIAF does and stands for,” he told Crux.

