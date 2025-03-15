Bishop Paul Mason with British and U.S. military in Qatar. (Credit: Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.)

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – As military tensions change character in the Middle East, the Bishop of the Armed Forces in the UK says the Catholic Church is “committed to providing pastoral and spiritual care” to the military during a visit to personnel based in Qatar.

In the last year, both the United Kingdom and the United States have changed leaders who have different views on international affairs than their predecessors.

This has happened as Syria sees a change to a new government linked to Islamists, and Israel and Hamas finally achieved a ceasefire to the war started by the Gaza-based surprise attack in Israel that led to the death of 1,200 Israelis. The ensuing conflict in Gaza left over 60,000 Palestinians dead.

“The Catholic Church is committed to providing pastoral and spiritual care to the Armed Forces,” said Bishop Paul Mason.

“This is of even greater importance when people are deployed and away from family and loved ones. In my role as bishop, I have the opportunity to spend time with the chaplain, meet the chain of command and spend time with the men and women who serve us all through their hard work and commitment,” he said.

Mason visited 83 Expeditionary Air Wing, the Royal Air Force Operational Head Quarters in the Middle East and other co located units, together with visiting the United States Air Force led Combined Air Operations Centre that runs coalition air activity in the region.

The visit also included a brief by U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Rich ‘Deuce’ Dickens, the Commander of the 379 Expeditionary Air Wing, who oversees the running of the air base from where the Coalition Air Activities are run.

At this meeting, the bishop said he discovered the challenges of supporting the thousands of deployed personnel that make up the coalition who all live on base.

“There is a great interest among many young people in the Armed Forces to explore matters of faith and the meaning and purpose of their life,” Mason said.

“To come here in Lent when the Church is preparing for Easter, its ultimate focus, through practices of prayer, fasting and almsgiving is a happy coincidence given that the Muslim world is currently in the middle of Ramadan which shares many of the same Lenten-type practices in order to come closer to God. Perhaps we’re not that different after all,” he said.

Qatar occupies the Qatar Peninsula on the northeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula in the Middle East and borders Saudi Arabia.

In the most recent census, Qatar’s population was 67.7 percent Muslim, 13.8 percent Christian, 13.8 percent Hindu, and 3.1 percent Buddhist – although almost all of the non-Muslims are non-citizens.

Deacon David Skillen – the chaplain of the Royal Air Force – joined Mason during his visit to Qatar.

“This visit was extremely important, not just for Roman Catholics who are deployed, but for all UK personnel,” the said.

“It is evident that the bishop was received very warmly by all with whom he engaged. I am grateful to him for accepting my invitation to visit and for his enthusiasm to be alongside our people who are deployed far from loved ones,” Skillen said.

“His presence makes clear the Church’s concern for, and commitment to, those who make significant personal sacrifices for the good of our nation and for the greater good of peace in our world. As a military padre I am deployed to support the spiritual, sacramental, and pastoral well-being of our people, both denominationally and regardless of faith. Bishop Paul has joined me in this mission these past days – such a blessing,” the chaplain added.

